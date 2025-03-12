‘It Takes A Couple Weeks’: Alan Cumming’s Traitors Fashion Is Iconic, But I Had No Idea How In Depth His Styling Is

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows out there, thanks to its cast of reality TV legends that are facing off in the campy series. The Traitors Season 3 cast list didn't disappoint, and neither did the fashions from Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming. His stylist recently revealed what goes into his outrageous and fabulous costuming on the show, and it turns out that its weeks of work for each new season.

While some folks took a while to figure out how to stream The Traitors Season 3, hardcore fans with a Peacock subscription are still recovering from all the wild events and fashion. Aside from Cumming's hilarious accent, he's also known for the bold looks he rocks throughout the castle. Stylist Sam Spector spoke to THR about what goes into finding the right fashions for the Romy and Michelle alum. As he put it:

It’s a process where I wait to hear from the producers and the network [about] the challenges, and then I do a lot of research and inspiration digging. That takes a couple of weeks, and then I have to present to Alan and see his feeling. We do a lot of customization, as you’ve seen, so that takes time. Then we ship it off to Scotland.

No wonder Cumming looks so stellar throughout The Traitors. Each of his outfits was crafted with a very specific intentions, including what the weekly challenge will be and research. Add in alterations to make sure each look fits the actor/host like a glove, and what results is weeks of labor for Spector.

Alan Cumming is both the host and a producer on The Traitors, so he's intimately involved in what's going on in the game of murder and treachery. And it turns out he's also very hands-on with his looks, and his collaboration with Sam Spector. As the stylist shared in the same interview:

I see something on the runway, I screenshot it, text it to him and say, ‘This would be perfect for next season,’ and he’s usually on board. We seem to be on the same page when it comes to that.

While it might have been easy to dial in Alan Cumming's look and keep them in line with what the cast of The Traitors is wearing, that's not what's happening. Instead there's inspiration being drawn from research, fashion from the runway, and a give and take between he and Spector.

Alas, we'll likely have to wait another year before Alan Cumming returns as the host of Season 4 of The Traitors. The first three season have all aired beginning in January, so a fourth installment needs to be filmed and edited. Luckily for fans who don't want to wait, there are international version of the show on Peacock.