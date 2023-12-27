One Thing Jeopardy Viewers Don't Get To See About Contestants On The Show, According To Ken Jennings
The pressure behind the podium is something that's easily waived off at home.
It’s easy to watch a quiz show like Jeopardy at home and rattle off the answers like a machine. So naturally, when a seemingly easy question is fumbled by the folks on the stage, it’s just as simple for us in the home audience to get hypercritical. Which is why, in a recent run of interviews, star contestant turned host Ken Jennings offered his thoughts on what goes on behind the scenes. And one particular subject near and dear to his heart has been explaining one thing that viewers don’t get to see when watching the show at home: the on-set pressure.
Jennings has been making the rounds as of late, doing interviews on behalf of his gig hosting not only the original recipe variant, but also the ongoing Celebrity Jeopardy spinoff. Filling in after Mayim Bialik’s surprise release from hosting duties, the former champion is now pulling a double for the show that’s made his image. Which makes the following remarks to THR all the more applicable:
From both sides of the podium, Ken Jennings has a unique understanding of how Jeopardy works. No matter where you’re standing, all the glaring lights and the studio full of spectators really amp up the pressure to get in first and get it right. Even in a star studded line-up like the one that’s made up Celebrity Jeopardy’s Season 2 roster, we’ve seen how someone like Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Christopher Meloni can get caught up in the pressure.
When asked about what side he prefers to be on, Ken Jennings’ preference of Jeopardy position is pretty clear that he values being a host more. And that’s even after having won over $4 million while on his ultimate hot streak. As a viewer, and someone who aspires to take the test and get on the show themselves, it’s comforting to know that his experience on both sides has grown this sense of empathy needed to host both versions of one of the most popular game show franchises.
It’s also just nice to see one Jeopardy fan offering wisdom and assurance during a pressure cooker of a show. Maybe after reading Jennings’ remarks above, we can all try to be a little more sympathetic to the people who get up on that stage, try to remember to answer in the form of a question, and banter with a host who knows exactly what they’re going through.
Traditional Jeopardy can be seen at various times throughout broadcast markets, so be sure to check your local listings. Meanwhile, Celebrity Jeopardy Season 2 will pick back up, with Ken Jennings as the new host, starting January 2nd at 8 PM ET on ABC. Though don’t worry if you miss it, as everything new to Hulu includes weekly episodes appearing on the streamer the day after they air.
