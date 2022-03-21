One Thing Sabrina The Teenage Witch Fans Are Shocked About When They Meet Melissa Joan Hart And Co.

‘90s icons and fans recently got together to celebrate the first-ever ‘90s Con in Connecticut to celebrate the pop culture contributions of the nostalgic decade. There were plenty of notable stars there like the casts of Full House and Family Matters (who were all captured in A+ pics from Candace Cameron Bure). Also in attendance was the cast of beloved sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, including Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick. And during the sweet reunion, the trio admitted something about themselves that always shocks fans.

Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, Sabrina the Teenage Witch ran for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003 and was an integral part of ABC’s popular “T.G.I.F.” lineup during the early portion of its run. Melissa Joan Hart discussed the '90s Con cast reunion with ET and also confessed the shocking fact that while the show still remains a favorite nearly 20 years after signing off, the stars themselves have not watched it:

People are shocked when we say we never saw it. So, I've never watched it.

It really is surprising to hear that they have never watched the show. It's even more ironic given since with the help of streaming, more and more people are being introduced to the TV classic. But in a way, the comments are understandable, as there are a number of casts who have admitted to not having seen their own work, either intentionally or inadvertently.

Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, who portrayed Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda, respectively, discussed why they hadn’t ever watched it, and their logic also makes sense. They said:

Caroline Rhea: We never watched it

Beth Broderick: We were too busy making it.

Rhea: We literally worked for however many years, nobody ever saw it.

The group of stars were very busy over those seven years. And let's be honest, it's hard for just about anyone to keep up with a long-running show. It’s unknown why the cast have yet to watch Sabrina, though you have to admit this little factoid likely creates some interesting convos between them and their fans.

While the castmates haven't watched their own show, they have seen a different adaptation of the Archie Comic. When Netflix released the creepy Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series in 2018, Melissa Joan Hart and others from the original series reunited to watch the then-new show. The two series are wildly different from each other, though Hart feels switching things up was the right move. (Now, I just need them to react to their own series, even if it’s only an episode or two.)

Hopefully, Melissa Joan Hart and the rest of the Sabrina cast get a chance to check out the show soon. There's a reason the show is so beloved by the public, and one would hope that the stars would be able to enjoy their work as much as many of us have over the years.

If you'd like to watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch yourself, though, you can stream it with a Hulu subscription.