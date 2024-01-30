One Year After Star Trek And The Last Of Us Alum Annie Wersching’s Death, Her Husband Penned A Sweet Tribute

We lost a number of notable actors in 2023 , from Matthew Perry and Paul Reubens to Suzanne Somers and Richard Roundtree. Among those who unfortunately left us was Annie Wersching, who passed at 45 following a private battle with cancer. The actress was well known for her roles in a number of TV shows, including Star Trek: Picard and Runaways. She also originated the role of Tess in the video game The Last of Us. It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since Wersching died and, on that note, her husband marked the occasion by penning a sweet tribute.

Annie Wersching was married to comedian Stephen Full, who she tied the knot with in 2009. Full, with whom he shared three children, took to Instagram on January 29 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his wife’s passing. In addition to sharing some lovely photos of Wersching, himself and their kids, Full also wrote an emotional message for his caption. While he admitted to still feeling “sadness” over the loss of his spouse, he also shared optimism about the strength of their bond:

As a year passes, we are hit with a sadness that never seems to fade. But, we are also reminded that every cloud, flower, bird, rainbow, sun and moon is filled with all of her love times one million. Forever in our hearts. Forever a bond that’s never broken. 💛🌻💛

When news broke that the 24 star had died, a plethora of fans and fellow actors reached out to celebrate Annie Wersching’s life and work. Jeri Ryan, The Last of Us ’ creator and more paid tribute after the unfortunate news broke. Also, ABC’s The Rookie honored Wersching in a lovely way by sharing an “In Loving Memory” message and photo at the end of a Season 5 episode. HBO’s adaptation of TLoU (which can be streamed with a Max subscription ) also celebrated her in a similar way. And, after Stephen Full released his message, a number of Wersching’s notable friends and colleagues reached out with sweet sentiments:

❤️❤️❤️ - Matt Lanter

We miss and love you, sweet Annie. May your memory be a blessing. - Kevin Weisman

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 - Harold Perrineau

❤️ - Allegra Acosta

Sending love to your family. Her spunky energy is a source of happiness still. She will forever be the sparkliest star. - Meredith Salenger

Annie Wersching worked steadily within the world of TV over the years. In addition to the aforementioned credits, she also made guest appearances on notable shows like Supernatural, NCIS, Castle and The Vampire Diaries. She was also part of the cast of Bosch. Overall, it goes without saying that she was truly a mainstay on the small screen, and it’s honestly weird not seeing her in shows that are on the 2024 TV schedule .

Regardless of that though, her legacy will surely live on, and that’s not just due to her work. Her family will surely continue to remember her as time goes on as well. And, based on the sentiments shared by Stephen Full, they’ll view her as a wonderful person with a lot of love to give.