In Memoriam: Remembering The Actors We Lost In 2023

We lost a lot of incredible actors in 2023, it’s honestly hard to fathom. From legendary TV actors, like Matthew Perry and Andre Braugher, to movie stars including Alan Arkin, Michael Gambon and Lance Reddick. Now, we’re taking a look back at some of the performers who died this year, and the incredible legacies they’ll always be remembered for.

Andre Braugher

TV legend Andre Braugher died at the age of 61. Best known for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, Braugher’s filmography is incredible , and his legacy will be remembered forever.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry died tragically and unexpectedly in October. He famously played Chandler Bing in the cast of Friends , starred in films like 17 Again, and released a memoir in 2022 titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Angus Cloud

Best known for his work in HBO’s Euphoria as the beloved Fez, Angus Cloud died at the age of 25.

Paul Reubens

Paul Reubens died at the age of 70. His legacy will no doubt include his legendary run as Pee-wee Herman. However, he also starred in other projects like Flight of the Navigator and Batman Returns. His final role was a joyful cameo in the comedy Quiz Lady , which premiered on the 2023 movie schedule a few months after he passed away.

Judy Farrell

M.A.S.H. actress Judy Farrell died at the age of 84. She played Nurse Able in multiple episodes of the CBS smash hit, and she had roles in other shows like The Partridge Family and Fame.

Austin Majors

Austin Majors died at the age of 27. He was best known for his role in NYPD Blue where he played Theo Sipowicz.

Richard Moll

Night Cout staple Richard Moll died at the age of 80, less than a year after the show was revived on NBC. He played the beloved bailiff Bull. Along with his work on the sitcom, he also voiced Harvey Dent/Two-Face across multiple animated Batman projects.

Richard Roundtree

Best known for his work in Shaft, Richard Roundtree died at the age of 81. He played private detective John Shaft in the 1970s and 2000s, and he was considered the “first Black action hero.”

Suzanne Somers

Due to her work in Three’s Company and Step By Step, Suzanne Somers’ will be remembered for her iconic TV legacy. Sadly, Somers died at the age of 76 in October.

Michael Gambon

After a long and celebrated career, Michael Gambon died at the age of 82. The actor was best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies from Prisoner of Azkaban to Deathly Hallows. Along with the magical films, he also starred in over 170 other projects, including Gosford Park and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.

David McCallum

At the age of 90, David McCallum died after a long and beloved career. The actor was best known in recent years for his work as the adored medical examiner Ducky on NCIS. Before that, he played Illya Kuryakin in The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Ron Cephas Jones

Emmy-winner Ron Cephas Jones died at the age of 66. He had over 40 credits to his name across a three-decade career, and he won two Emmys for his role as William Hill on the hit NBC drama This Is Us.

Johnny Hardwick

Johnny Hardwick died at 64. He was best known as the voice of Dale Gribble on King of the Hill.

Mark Margolis

Character actor Mark Margolis died at the age of 83. He was best known for playing Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The actor also had roles in legendary movies like Scarface and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Alan Arkin

At the age of 89, Oscar winner Alan Arkin died . He won the Academy Award in 2007 for his performance in Little Miss Sunshine, and he is also well known for his role in the 2012 Best Picture winner Argo. By the end of his career, he had 111 credits to his name.

Mike Batayeh

Mike Batayeh died at the age of 52, and he was best known for playing Dennis Markowski in the fourth and fifth seasons of Breaking Bad.

Sergio Calderón

After a six-decade career, Sergio Calderón died at 77. He was best known for his role as Spanish pirate lord Capt. Vallenueva in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. He also had 50 credits to his name by the end of his career.

Tina Turner

At the age of 83, Tina Turner died . Best known for her Grammy-winning music, Turner’s career was illustrious and featured hit songs like “The Best,” "Proud Mary" and “River Deep – Mountain High.” She was also an actress, and she starred in movies like Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Last Action Hero.

Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson sadly died at the age of 58, around the same time his show Ahsoka was airing on the 2023 TV schedule . He played Baylan Skoll in the Star Wars series, and he voiced a character in Clone Wars and Rebels. Along with that, he played the titular character The Punisher: War Zone.

Lance Reddick

When Lance Reddick died , John Wick: Chapter 4 was days away from release, and his series Percy Jackson and the Olympians came out on Disney+ in December. Along with the releases that came after his death, the legendary actor was best known for his work on The Wire, Fringe, Bosch and Angel Has Fallen.

Ricou Browning

At the age of 93, Ricou Browning sadly died . He was known for playing the title character in Creature from the Black Lagoon, and he worked with Sean Connery on underwater sequences in two James Bond films.

Richard Belzer

Comedian, and Law and Order SVU vet Richard Belzer died at the age of 78. He played Detective John Munch in 326 episodes of SVU, and he was a well-known stand-up comedian.

Raquel Welch

Fantastic Voyage actress Raquel Welch died at 82. She was best known as the star of the beloved sci-fi movie, and also made guest appearances on shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and CSI: Miami.

Charles Kimbrough

Sitcom icon Charles Kimbrough died at 86 . He was part of the legendary ensemble cast of Murphy Brown where he played Jim Dial, and he won an Emmy in 1990 for the role. He also voiced Victor in Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and he was a well-known stage actor, earning a Tony nomination for his work in Company.

Melinda Dillon

Melinda Dillon died at 83 . A Christmas Story and Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind are the films she’s best known for. She also had a career on stage, earning a Tony nomination for her work in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Cindy Williams

Sadly, the star of Laverne and Shirley, Cindy Williams died at the age of 75. She played Shirley Feeney alongside Penny Marshall’s Laverne DeFazio on the show as well as Happy Days. Later in her career, she starred in Getting By.

Annie Wersching

Annie Wersching died at the age of 45. Best known for her genre work, the actress starred in Star Trek: Picard and lent her voice to the video game The Last of Us where she played Tess. She also had a recurring role on The Rookie.

Earl Boen

At the age of 81, Earl Boen died . He played Dr. Peter Silberman in the Terminator movies, and he had roles on shows like Seinfeld and The West Wing. He also voiced characters in various animated series including Batman: The Animated Series and Kim Possible.

Norman Lear

Living to be 101, comedy legend Norman Lear died in December. He was best known as the creator of All in the Family, and is regarded as a legendary producer and writer. However, he did lend his voice to a few projects – South Park and The Simpsons – for cameos. Overall, his impact on TV is undeniable.

We here at CinemaBlend send our condolences to the loved ones of all the incredible actors mentioned in this story. While it’s tragic that they’re no longer with us, their legacies will live on through their marvelous work.