Outlander Star Breaks Down Jamie's 'Inconceivable' Path And Lord John's Decision
By Laura Hurley published
Outlander brought back a fan-favorite as the Revolutionary War approaches, and actor David Berry broke down what went down for Lord John and Jamie.
Spoilers ahead for the fifth episode of Outlander Season 6, called "Give Me Liberty."
Claire and Jamie left Fraser's Ridge for the latest episode of Outlander, but their journey to Wilmington wasn't exactly a break from trouble. They went to listen to Flora MacDonald – a.k.a. the woman who helped Charles Stuart escape Scotland and inspire the "Skye Boat Song" that Outlander fans know well – speak; in the process, Jamie showed support for the Sons of Liberty, to the very great dismay of Lord John Grey. Yes, David Berry reprised his fan-favorite role as the Englishman who has loved Jamie for decades now despite seemingly saying goodbye to the role in 2020, but it wasn't an altogether happy reunion between the characters, and the actor weighed in on what happened.
John originally defended Jamie by saying that his loyalty was surely with the Crown, and was extremely hurt when he learned that Jamie was siding with the rebels without so much as tipping John off despite their long friendship. Speaking with EW, David Berry explained why his character didn't even entertain the idea of the rebellion:
On top of the sticky issue of Lord John on the side of the Crown and Jamie supporting the Sons of Liberty, history to that point in the timeline is not on the side of a rebellion actually working. John already saw what Jamie went through after his previous failed rebellion at Culloden, and it honestly seems like Jamie wouldn't be throwing in with the rebels if he didn't know for sure courtesy of Claire and Bree that the Brits will not win the war. It's "inconceivable" to John that the rebels could win, and Jamie can't exactly tell him why he's so determined.
Jamie still had a pretty big ask of his old friend, however, as he requested that Lord John stop the soldiers from breaking up the Sons of Liberty meeting and making arrests. John didn't guarantee that he could – or would – do it, and David Berry explained the meaning behind his words to Jamie:
Lord John has done a lot for Jamie over the years that they've known each other, even building a friendship despite the very deep unrequited romantic love. Apparently, even he has a limit, as he didn't call off the soldiers, and it took some fast thinking from Jamie to break up the Sons of Liberty meeting in time for all of them to escape arrest. Of course, Jamie had to rebuild some of his credibility with them after he helped John stop a printer from being tarred and feathered, but things could have gone much worse. David Berry continued:
If Lord John has a breaking point when it comes to Jamie, he evidently hasn't hit it yet, and his love for Jamie outweighs everything else. It's a sign of how likable David Berry has made his character that he has become such a fan-favorite in a show that is anchored by the love story between Jamie and Claire, to the point that he's a popular pitch to get his own spinoff. With a spinoff said to be in development as a prequel, it's actually not out of the question at this point!
Whether or not this was the last time that David Berry will appear as Lord John in Season 6 remains to be seen. The season doesn't have many episodes left, and the Frasers were headed back to the Ridge by the end of "Give Me Liberty," so their paths may not cross with John again any time soon. Season 7 is already guaranteed and received a super-sized episode order, so the future is looking pretty bright for fans... if not necessarily the Frasers, especially if that mysterious time traveler who just turned up will cause some trouble.
See what happens next with new episodes of Outlander on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz in the 2022 TV schedule. There was some trouble back at the Ridge while Jamie and Claire were in Wilmington, with Malva evidently taking what she learned by watching them in action to heart. She jumped to blackmailing Roger extremely quickly after being caught in a compromised position, which put a bit of a damper on the wonderful news about Brianna being pregnant. Be sure to tune in on Sundays to see what happens next!
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.