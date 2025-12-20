Ghosts’ Devan Chandler Long Told Me ‘The Others’ Are ‘Connected To Someone In The House,’ And I Have Guesses

Spoilers for the Ghosts episode “It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol - Part Two” are ahead! If you haven’t seen Season 5’s holiday special, you can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription .

A holiday possession wasn’t the only supernatural shock in the Ghosts holiday episodes that just aired on the 2025 TV schedule . No, no, a massive reveal came at the very end, too, as Patience brought the mysterious “Others” upstairs. Now, I’m very curious to see who these shadowy figures are when the sitcom returns to CBS next year. And after Devan Chandler Long (Thor) told me that they’re “connected to someone in the house,” I have some guesses about which ghost knows who The Others are.

What Devan Chandler Long Said About ‘The Others’

To recap, in the final moments of Season 5, Episode 10, and in the wake of Patience and Trevor kissing, the Puritan ghost played by Mary Holland brought The Others upstairs. After she told Trevor that they should be together, she wanted him to meet her friends, AKA The Others. Both the pantless ghost and Sass (who was standing next to him) were shocked by this reveal.

So, when I interviewed their co-star Devan Chandler Long, I asked about this major moment. In response, he didn’t reveal anything specific, but he did provide some helpful information, saying:

How can I give a little taste about The Others? The Others are connected to someone in the house. The Others – someone in the house knows who The Others are. It's not what I thought. I didn't think this was ever a possibility. But lo and behold, the writers shock us again. The Others are not who you think they are.

Well, that’s some interesting food for thought. For a long time, The Others have been at the root of one of our big questions about Ghosts , and now Long’s comments have emphasized that question more.

However, to make matters more interesting, he told me that not only are The Others connected to someone in the house, but they’re also going to be a big part of the story when Ghosts returns on the 2026 TV schedule . He said:

We're gonna have to deal with the others, too. It ain't just like a little ‘What's up?’ We’ve got a lot of stuff to deal with down there.

Well, now I’m really trying to figure out who knows these beings and how they’re connected, because it sounds like they’ll be a big deal in the second half of Season 5.

My Guesses About Who ‘The Others’ Are Connected To

Alright, with what Devan Chandler Long said in mind, I’ve been thinking up some guesses. While I truly do believe they could be related to any of the ghosts, including Long’s character Thor or even Sam and Jay, I’ve narrowed it down to three(ish) theories.

Hetty: This feels like the most likely option. Hetty has a serious history with the manor, and The Others being related to the Woodstones and maybe even Elias makes a lot of sense to me. Plus, I wouldn’t be shocked if others from this family had sought refuge in the dirt and away from the house. However, because this is the most obvious choice in my mind, I’m inclined to think it’s not Hetty.

Sass: Overall, the biggest mysteries that remain on the show revolve around Sass. Mostly, I’m referring to his death, because he’s the only core ghost left whose cause of death has not been revealed. It’d make sense to me if it was somehow connected to The Others, and it was revealed in the second half of the season.

Trevor or Pete: This guess stems completely out of the idea that I think the most unexpected ghosts who could be connected to “The Others” would be one of the younger spirits. Both Trevor and Pete didn’t die that long ago when you compare them to the other spirits. Plus, they both died with big groups of people around them at the manor. So, maybe that could mean something.

Plus, Trevor looked like he recognized The Others when they appeared, so there’s that, too.

Now, while I have guesses, I do not expect to be right. As Long told me, he was shocked by who these mysterious characters are related to, and he didn’t guess it at all. So, I’m expecting to be surprised by “The Others” and their connections to the ghosts. However, in the meantime, it’s fun to try to guess who they’re connected to. Plus, who knows, maybe I’m on to something…