Kanye West Blames Jay-Z Lyrics For Why They Haven't Collaborated On Music Since Donda

News
By published

Ye was not happy with what Jay said on his song.

Kanye West and Jay-Z split image
(Image credit: Piers Morgan/CBS Mornings)

In 2011, Jay-Z and Kanye West released Watch The Throne, and it seemed like it was only the start of the biggest rap crossover collaboration of all time. Years passed without additional team-ups, however, with tensions flaring until an unexpected follow-up collab on Ye's 2021 album Donda. Since then, the tension has returned, and Yeezy explained that a song lyric is essentially what led to this latest cold-shoulder era.

Not long after details surfaced about his "hooligan choir," which followed the release of a song addressing an incestual relationship with his cousin, Ye addressed in a since-deleted post on X why fans never got to hear a follow-up to Watch The Throne. Here's what apparently had the rapper so upset about Jay-Z's verse on Donda's "Jail":

Why did Jay Z have to say ‘no red hat’ on Jail? That shit tore me to my soul. We fought about it and he told me either leave that line on there or take my verse off. Me wearing the red hat was the most stand out example of me going against ‘the program.’ Do you guys think he was instructed to say that?

Kanye West is referring to Jay-Z's "Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home" lyric, which is a pointed reference to Ye's support of President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. The Georgia-born rapper didn't want to include the political line in the song, but it was apparently the only way to make the Jay-Z collaboration happen.

More On Kanye West

kanye west during a jimmy kimmel live interview and travis scott during a charlamagne tha god interview

(Image credit: ABC/CThaGod)

Amid Kanye West’s Controversies, Fellow Rapper Travis Scott Opens Up About The State Of Their Relationship

Kanye West and Jay-Z's professional relationship initially began in the 2000s, when the former worked as a producer on several hit songs for H.O.V.A. Once West's rap career started to flourish, they had more collaborations, ultimately leading to the release of their album Watch The Throne. The album had a couple of radio hits, and it seemed the famous friends would conquer the music industry.

Unfortunately, the relationship became strained in subsequent years, and it seems as though the two are no longer friends. West took offense at Jay-Z and Beyoncé not attending his wedding ceremony to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and the two had traded vague jabs with each other through songs leading up to the surprise collaboration in Donda.

This latest post came a month after Kanye West made offensive comments about Jay-Z's children, which continued his streak of controversial posts on the internet. Jay-Z has not publicly commented on what Ye had to say about the lyrics, and given his limited presence on social media, I don't see it happening unless he's asked in an interview.

Other celebrities have reportedly taken legal action against Kanye West for his comments, which have been scrutinized for their legitimacy. Claims ranging from having sex with Taylor Swift to blaming demons for a string of anti-Semitic tweets he made. The self-alleged billionaire hasn't been the most PR friendly person to be around as of late, so even if Jay-Z wanted to make another song with the rapper, chances are he wouldn't.

CinemaBlend will keep an eye out for what Ye is up to next, as well as all celebrities in the industry. Plus, there's a big summer of movies coming just around the corner, so stick with us for news about what to watch as we approach blockbuster movie season.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

‘I’m Old And Resistant To Change.’ John Goodman’s Comments About The Conners Ending Make Me Feel So Bittersweet As A Fan

I Watched The Last Of Us' Tragic Death With Someone Who Didn't Know What Would Happen, And His Reaction Was Unexpected

‘I’m Old And Resistant To Change.’ John Goodman’s Comments About The Conners Ending Make Me Feel So Bittersweet As A Fan
See more latest
Most Popular
Dan sitting on couch and smiling in The Conners series finale
‘I’m Old And Resistant To Change.’ John Goodman’s Comments About The Conners Ending Make Me Feel So Bittersweet As A Fan
Ella Rubin as Clover, Michael Cimino as Max, Odessa A&#039;zion as Nina, Ji-young Yoo as Megan, Belmont Cameli as Abel in Until Dawn.
Critics Have Seen Until Dawn. Did They Survive The Night With This ‘Ridiculous Grab-Bag Of Carnage’?
Ryan Reynolds flying as Green Lantern
‘I Saw A Lot Of Money Being Spent.’ Ryan Reynolds Gets Real About Learning What Not To Do On The Set Of Green Lantern
Ben Affleck stars in The Accountant, while Jennifer Lopez headlines This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Mansion $68 Million Mansion Is Still Sitting On The Market. The Eye-Watering Expense That May Be One Reason Why
Bryce Dallas Howard stands in shock in front of her cabin in Jurassic World Dominion.
Bryce Dallas Howard Wants To Direct A Star Wars Spinoff And Her Choice For Which Character Has Me Freaking Out
Kaley Cuoco on The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max
What Is Time? Kaley Cuoco Shouts Out Three Years With Tom Pelphrey (Which Means It's Been 6 Years Since The Big Bang Theory Ended)
Martin Scorsese laughing in the TV series The Studio
Seth Rogen's The Studio Joked About Martin Scorsese Directing A Jonestown Movie, But Now A TV Show Is Actually Happening With An Unexpected SNL Vet
Mulder looking at a spaceship in the &quot;Requiem&quot; episode of The X-Files
The Wild Conspiracy Theory Discussion The X-Files’ David Duchovny Unintentionally Got Wrapped Up In With Fans
Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) walks through a corridor in Captain America: Brave New World
 'Running' As A Super Serumed Character In The MCU Is Not For The Faint Of Heart, Confirms Captain America: Brave New World Star
Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelorette Season 1.
After The Next Golden Bachelor Was Revealed, Joan Vassos Shared Some Cheeky Thoughts On Him