‘I Felt Sick’: P. Diddy’s Former Assistant Opens Up About Working For Him And Explains Why She Wasn’t ‘Surprised’ By His Alleged Assault Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been under a lot of scrutiny over the past few months as he faces multiple allegations of assault and sex trafficking. One of the lawsuits — which was quickly settled — came from Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who alleged rape and assault over the course of their relationship. Now hotel security footage from 2016 has come out that appears to show the music producer assaulting Ventura, and after her husband responded to the video, P. Diddy’s former assistant also spoke out about working for the rapper and why there was “not one cell in my body that was surprised.”
Back in 2008, Suzi Siegal competed on and won the VH1 reality show I Want to Work for Diddy, and she reportedly continued to work for him until 2009, during which time he was dating Cassie Ventura. After seeing the hotel video of the alleged assault, Siegal said in an interview with CNN:
While Suzi Siegal expressed shock over the video — which appears to show P. Diddy chasing Cassie Ventura, then throwing her to the ground and kicking her — the ex-assistant said she never witnessed any mistreatment when she was working for Diddy. Still, Siegal said she wasn’t surprised at what her former employer was allegedly capable of. She continued:
Cassie Ventura, who was first linked to Diddy in 2005, filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend in November 2023, accusing him (per NBC News) of punching, beating, kicking and stomping on her. The lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed. Several other accusations followed, with authorities performing raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.
Suzi Siegal reiterated that she’d never witnessed any abuse while working for Sean Combs, but she credited “woman’s intuition” for why the hotel security footage didn’t surprise her. She went on to say:
Suzi Siegal spoke to the power that Puff Daddy had over Cassie Ventura at that time in her life. It wasn’t just their age difference — Cassie was 19 years old in 2005, while Diddy was in his mid-30s — but he was rich, a famous music mogul, and he controlled her career. The former assistant said it was clear to her what he was capable of because of how he treated people. She concluded:
Diddy has not been charged with crime, nor has he responded to the video. He did, however, in recent days post a cryptic message in a video on social media, in which a voiceover talked about remaining “steady in the storm.”
If you are someone you know is experiencing issues with domestic violence, there is help available. You can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 or visit thehotline.org.
