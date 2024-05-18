After Video Shows P. Diddy Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie, Her Husband Shares A Message

A flurry of legal issues continues to swirl around noted rapper and businessman Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. Over the past several months, the 54-year-old mogul has faced multiple lawsuits involving sexual assault and other allegations. In November 2023, his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed suit against him for alleged violence and abuse committed against her during their lengthy relationship. The suit was settled one day after the filing. More recently, a surveillance video from 2016 was released, and it appears to show Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel. In the aftermath of that footage’s release, Ventura’s husband shared a message.

The video of P. Diddy and his former girlfriend, who is professionally known as Cassie, was released by CNN . Said footage, which was recorded from Los Angeles’ InterContinental Hotel in 2016, shows Cassie exiting a hotel room and making her way towards elevators. Soon after, Diddy, while holding a towel around his waist, apparently chases her down and throws her to the ground by her neck. The rapper then proceeds to kick his ex while she’s lying on the ground and, after moving a purse and suitcase, he kicks her again. The video later appears to show other instances of violence, including Diddy dragging Cassie by her sweatshirt in one moment and throwing an object at her in another.

Sometime after that was shared, Alex Fine – who’s been married to Cassie for almost five years and shares two kids with her – took to Instagram . The post includes a screenshot of a letter, in which the man shares his thoughts on abuse towards women. In the caption, Fine mentioned that he “wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday.” He also stated that he hopes “kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals.” In addition to sharing the contact information for the domestic violence hotline, he shared the following sentiments in his letter:

Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the [utmost] regard. Men who hurt women hate women. To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you're not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish. To all the women and children, I'm sorry you live in a world where you're not protected, and you don't feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved.

Alex Fine finished his thoughts by sending a message directly to “the abusers.” The personal trainer continued:

To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness.

Cassie and Sean Combs, who’s changed his name on multiple occasions, were together from 2007 to 2018. In her 2013 lawsuit, the songstress accused her ex of rape and violence and also alleged that he sex-trafficked her. As noted by People , the footage is similar to a scenario laid out in her legal filing. The trade also spoke with former CIA agent Tracy Walder, who says that the video is the reason Combs opted to settle the suit so quickly.

What Other Legal Issues Has Diddy Been Tied Up In?

The situation with his former girlfriend aside, the “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” singer was sued by Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claimed he raped her when she was a college student in the ‘90s. Former producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones also filed suit against the star, claiming that he was sexually abused and drugged while working with him. Two Jane Does have also taken legal action against the performer on the grounds of alleged abuse. Diddy, via his legal team, has since denied the allegations, even filing a motion for a lawsuit from one of the Does to be dismissed.

P. Diddy’s homes were also raided by the Department of Homeland Security in connection to an alleged sex trafficking ring. The feds were photographed leaving his Los Angeles and Miami homes with bags and boxes of personal devices. The hip hop veteran himself was overseas when the raids happened, though at least three people – including his two adult sons – had lasers pointed at them and were handcuffed while at his LA abode.

Some other notable names in the industry have spoken out on the matter, including Suge Knight, who called Sean Combs’ situation “a bad day for the culture.” Russell Simmons also defended Combs , asking the Internet not to make light of his situation. As for Combs himself, he’s only shared a cryptic video amid his legal woes and has yet to respond to the footage or Alex Fine’s message.

If you are someone you know is experiencing issues with domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Thehotline.org is also a resource that’s available to you.