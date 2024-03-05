Pedro Pascal Admits He's Rewatched One TV Clip Of Himself Over And Over. I Thought For Sure It Would Be The Mandalorian, But Nope

Pedro Pascal may have only been the internet’s “daddy” for a little while now , but he’s been a beloved and recognizable cast member of many TV shows and movies for nearly a decade. Many actors have spoken about how hard it is to watch their own performances, and it turns out that Pascal has rewatched one clip of himself repeatedly, but it’s not from The Mandalorian, like I’d thought it would be.

What Clip Of Himself Has Pedro Pascal Watched Over And Over?

Though he was certainly a working actor prior to the role that made him famous, we all know that it seemed like Pedro Pascal suddenly burst onto the scene when he debuted in the life-changing role of Prince Oberyn Martell on the fourth season of Game of Thrones. Since then he’s been in a number of popular movies and television series, including pulling somewhat double duty on The Mandalorian and The Last of Us recently. He’s so adored for giving voice to Din Djarin that I thought, for sure, he’d rewatch something from that Star Wars show , but noooooo. He picked a scene from something I never would have guessed. As he told Vanity Fair :

There’s an episode of The Mentalist. You remember that show? … And I have this scene with Robin Tunney, who’s a very, very good friend of mine. And there’s a piano score in the scene that’s so good. [Laughs]

Lord, I love this man. Who else would, when asked to choose a scene of theirs that they actually watch over and over, pick one not only from a TV show that they were not the star of, but have the piano score of that scene as the reason for rewatching?

If you happen to not be hip to all things The Mentalist, the long-running crime procedural saw Pascal portray Agent Marcus Pike for seven episodes across Seasons 6 and 7, in 2014. Marcus dated and eventually became engaged to Robin Tunney’s Teresa Lisbon, providing a brief stumbling block in the burgeoning romance between Lisbon and Simon Baker’s Patrick Jane.

It would seem that the new Fantastic Four star is more than capable of tuning out his own performance, the way he talks and/or looks when on screen (things that tend to trip up other actors when they watch themselves) and focusing on anything else besides himself. Now, I don’t know what scene in particular he was referring to, but considering that he played an important part during his brief time on The Mentalist, there are certainly some great scenes to choose from.

His giggles throughout his answer, though, tell us that even he knows picking something from his guest appearances on the drama, at this point and for such a great, music-nerd reason, is a bit odd. Take a look at the full clip, where he and his fellow Vanity Fair Hollywood issue cover stars ask each other questions, below: