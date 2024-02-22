Pedro Pascal Explained Why Game Of Thrones Was The Role That 'Changed' His Life (And I’m Hoping His Last Of Us Character Doesn't Have The Same Fate)

I’m pretty sure that even if you never watched Game of Thrones, you know that the fantasy hit inspired a rabid fanbase for eight seasons of duplicitous, dragon-filled adventure (despite that highly debated ending). One of the many reasons for its popularity was the expansive cast, and how they brought author George R.R. Martin’s beloved (and reviled) characters to life. One of the many actors to become both a fan and critical favorite during and after their time on the show is The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal. He recently opened up about why his iconic role on GOT was the one that “changed” his life, and I’m really hoping his Joel doesn’t suffer the same fate.

Why Does Pedro Pascal Think That His Game Of Thrones Part Changed His Life?

There is no way on earth that anyone who watched Game of Thrones in Season 4 could forget anything about Pedro Pascal in the series, or his character, Oberyn Martell. From the first time we meet the suave Oberyn (in the brothel) he’s alluring, smooth, intense, lusty, quick-witted, and oh, so dangerous. In short, viewers loved him instantly, and a large part of that is because of Pascal’s performance.

When speaking with Vanity Fair recently, the actor was asked what role has meant the most to him in his career so far and he said:

The role that changed my life was in Game of Thrones. I will always credit its creators for taking a chance on someone who had nothing but unknown theater credits and episodic television on their résumé. I still awe at the opportunity that was handed to me by David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Carolyn Strauss. Without Thrones, I would not have had Narcos, The Mandalorian, or The Last of Us.

I’d say that all of those very smart people that Pascal named didn’t actually take that much of a chance on him, especially if he turned in an audition that rivals his first scene on the drama.

The eventual Narcos star was not only the obvious choice for Oberyn, but a runaway hit, even with his unfortunately few episodes of Game of Thrones . It also doesn’t hurt that his incredible performance is carried right on through his character’s gross and brutal death scene (which Pascal loved filming) , which remains one of the long-running fantasy series’ most gruesome deaths .

I really hope something similar doesn’t happen to his Joel on The Last of Us, don’t you? Oh, um…I guess I have some news for you.

Why Fans Are Worried About Pedro Pascal’s Joel On The Last Of Us

I really hate to do this to you guys. It’s almost the weekend and you’ve probably been doing a happy dance at your desk all day, but that fantastic work Pedro Pascal did as Joel on the first season of the video game adaptation/horror hit The Last of Us? Yeah, he might not be with us for much longer.

The upcoming The Last of Us Season 2 will cover most (but not all) of the second video game in the series, and if you’ve played that game then you know…

SPOILER ALERT

I’m so sorry, y’all, but Joel? He totally gets murdered. While this is an incredibly important moment from The Last of Us Part II that helps propel the action of that game, if those behind the drama don’t stray far from the original storyline (which is said to be the plan) then we will likely be without Pascal and his reluctant father figure at least by some point in the not too distant future of the show.

END SPOILERS!

By the third season, there could be no Joel at all, and I don’t think any of us are ready to leave Pascal and his character behind just yet. But, only time will tell if this ends up being another Oberyn situation.