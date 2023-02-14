Pedro Pascal Gets Asked About What It's Like To Wear The Mandalorian Armor And Gave A Very Honest Response

Pedro Pascal looks pretty amazing any time he’s on screen in The Mandalorian. The armor is quite an impressive design and even though we rarely see Pascal’s face it feels like we can see him and the expressions that he makes behind the helmet. However, not only can we not see him, it turns out he can’t see a damn thing either.

While that Mandalorian helmet has looked awesome since the days of Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back, it doesn’t look like a very practical design. It’s hard to tell how anybody, in a galaxy far, far away, or otherwise, would actually be able to see out of it. Pascal admits to Variety that actually, he can’t, saying simply…

You can’t see shit!

While Din Djardin may look like an absolute badass all the time, Pedro Pascal is apparently spending all his time in that helmet afraid he’s going to trip over something and fall in a hole. While there is a narrow slit that the actor can see through, that little window gets fogged up thanks to his breath being trapped inside the helmet, so it becomes even harder to see. He also has essentially zero peripheral vision. Having said that, the one time Pascal injured himself on set, the helmet probably would have helped.

Pedro Pascal isn’t selling anybody on his Mandalorian costume here. He makes it sound pretty terrible to have to walk around in it and not be able to see anything. Carl Weathers says acting against The Mandalorian is tough as well because you can't respond to his facial expressions. But it’s not all bad. The actor admits that the armor goes a long way toward making him feel like the character he’s playing. It completely envelopes him, even if he’s basically blind. He explained…

It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it. It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real — but you can’t see shit!

Pascal says that while the costume has gone through changes over the three seasons of The Mandalorian that have been produced, the focus has mostly been to make it all more comfortable, which is certainly important. If the armor was such that you couldn’t see and it was uncomfortable to wear then all those long scenes in The Mandalorian would just be brutal.

Making it easier to see out of the Mandalorian helmet would certainly be nice but that has to be a pretty tall order. Making it so that Pascal could see out, but in a way that viewers wouldn’t be able to see the gap, would be a difficult trick to pull off. The window that Pascal can see out of is likely about as big as it can possibly be and still be hidden from the cameras. It makes one wonder just how Mandalorians are supposed to be able to see out of those helmets.

Pedro Pascal has had the opportunity to take his helmet off a couple of times in the show, though the fact that Din Djardin has done that is what now has him in trouble with his Mandalorian order. Weather we’ll see Pedro Pascal’s face more or less in Season 3 remains to be seen, though Pascal will probably appreciate whatever chances he gets to actually see.