Sarah Michelle Gellar Poked Fun At Pedro Pascal's 'Daddy' Status Using Buffy Throwback

It’s been decided: Sarah Michelle Gellar is our mother and Pedro Pascal is our daddy, got that? The pair of television icons have been bestowed these titles by a huge sector of their online fanbases over the years, but are we all firmly aware that the Wolf Pack and Last of Us stars actually worked together back in the day? Gellar just schooled her followers on the time when the pair shared the screen years ago.

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram this week to share a throwback image of herself as Buffy Summers alongside Pedro Pascal circa 1999, decades before he would go on to serve in protective roles for The Mandalorian's Grogu and The Last of Us's Ellie. Take a look:

Gellar captioned the photo “When mother met father,” poking fun at Pedro Pascal’s internet daddy status and her own prominence as a “mother.” The image, a screenshot of Pedro Pascal and Sarah Michelle Gellar together in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is from an episode that first aired almost 25 years ago. Pascal is one of many one-and-done guest stars from the supernatural hit, having appeared in a single Season 4 episode before going on to become more of a household name.

When Did Pedro Pascal And Sarah Michelle Gellar Work Together? (Image credit: Warner Bros) TV Show: Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Episode: Season 4, Episode 1 - The Freshman

Premiere Date: October 5, 1999

Role: Pedro Pascal guest starred as a fellow college freshman named Eddie who goes missing shortly after meeting Buffy.

Where To Stream: Hulu subscription

Buffy was indeed one of Pascal’s first acting roles and he is credited as Pedro Balmaceda in the episode, with both Pedro and Balmaceda actually being his two middle names; his full name is José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal. The Last Of Us actor was in his early ‘20s when he worked with Sarah Michelle Gellar back in the day.

Recently, the actress has embraced her status in pop culture by changing her Instagram bio to “Mother” after learning that the LGBTQ+ community refers to her as such. Why? Namely because they love her so much, and Buffy is so beloved that people liken the show, and Buffy Summers more specifically, to having taken on a rearing role in their lives.

In fact, when Gellar recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the title, the actress said she asked that her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. only refer to her as “the mother.” On the other hand, Pedro Pascal has been dubbed the daddy of the internet, which he also recently embraced during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show , as you can see:

When it comes to Pedro Pascal, being dubbed “daddy” has a lot to do with him having many adoring fans of his looks, but he also now plays two famous reluctant father figures between his starring roles in The Mandalorian and The Last Of Us, so it's almost difficult not to think of him in such a role. The Mandalorian Season 3 kicks off on Disney+ this week , while The Last Of Us’ first season continues to roll out as a huge success for HBO going into the final episodes, so that particular status likely isn't going anywhere soon.