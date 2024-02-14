Marvel Reveals Fantastic Four Cast, And Teases A Comic Character's MCU Introduction

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription and (of course) big screen adventures. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies has been Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four, with countless rumors circulating about who might star in that project. And now Marvel has finally revealed the Fantastic Four cast, and teased a comic character's MCU introduction.

What we know about Fantastic Four is limited, but fans have not-so-patiently been waiting for the titular team to finally join the shared universe. A tweet by Marvel revealed the foursome to be Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. What's more, it looks like the robot H.E.R.B.I.E. will be joining them. Check it out below:

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/unLVxPsjSWFebruary 14, 2024 See more

Is anyone else's mind blown? It turns out that the rumors about Fantastic Four casting were pretty accurate, as each of these actors' names have been thrown around online prior to this official announcement. And smart money says this quartet of actors is going to get butts in seats.

Indeed, this foursome of talent is filled with fan favorite actors. Pedro Pascal has become the internet's daddy over the last few years, while Joseph Quinn was a breakout star as Eddie in Stranger Things. Add in The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Mission: Impossible's Vanessa Kirby and you've got a truly all-star cast.

As previously mentioned, this announcement by Marvel also seemingly confirms another comic character will be joining the Fantastic Four: H.E.R.B.I.E.. After first being introduced in the animated series The New Fantastic Four, H.E.R.B.I.E. began accompanying the team on the page shortly after. He's an adorable robot sidekick, and seems like a great choice to bring into the forthcoming MCU blockbuster. I mean, just think of the merchandise possibilities!

News of the official Fantastic Four cast is sure to quickly go viral, because fans have been wondering who would play the team since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties. There have been plenty of debates online, with some fans campaigning for John Krasinski to play Reed Richards for years ahead of his small but memorable role in Doctor Strange 2. But Krasinski seemingly didn't want to take on the role full-time, opening the door for Pedro Pascal to play yet another beloved character.

It should be fascinating to see exactly how the Fantastic Four (and H.E.R.B.I.E.) are introduced in the main timeline of the MCU. Will they brought in via the multiverse, or will we see their origin story play out in front of our eyes? Only time will tell, but the stakes are high and the hype is real.

Fantastic Four is currently expected to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.