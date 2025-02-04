'We're A Lot Closer Than People Seem To Think.' Pete Davidson Finally Shares More About His Staten Island Ferry Plan With Colin Jost, And It Kinda Sounds Great
Who wouldn't be on board with this boatload of fun?
Us folks in the northeast region of the United States know a lot about prolonged eyesores. Just mention the American Dream Mall to anyone in the tri-state area, and they’ll talk your ear off about that project’s complicated history. Maybe that’s why Pete Davidson’s appearances on the 2025 TV schedule have kind of felt like home, since there have been updates on that Staten Island Ferry project floating around.
The good news is that the project is very much alive, as seen in a recent clip from The Tonight Show’s YouTube. Saturday Night Live vets Davidson and Jimmy Fallon talked about the infamously interesting history of the Titanic 2 project, which has admittedly been a hot topic since its purchase in 2022.
Reassuring the world that this vessel is still very much in play, Pete Davidson specified some of the plans for this future multi-level entertainment destination:
It looks like Pete Davidson and Colin Jost’s plans for the Titanic 2 share yet another similarity with New Jersey’s American Dream Mall. This one isn't so negative, as the former ferry’s next life definitely sounds like an exciting novelty that promises a big experience.
But of course, not everyone with a Peacock subscription and a taste for SNL-style shenanigans is as patient as Jost and Davidson when it comes to this grand vision. When a potential entertainment venture earns something akin to Titanic 2’s reputation as an “eyesore,” any question that comes up is in service of either making it nicer to look at…or getting rid of it for good.
At the same time, it’s kind of ridiculous because of Pete Davidson’s previous Staten Island Ferry update laying out some very realistic expectations for what’s to come. Reiterating the need for patience, and potentially generous benefactors, Davidson reminded the world of this fact as follows:
Clearly if this former Staten Island Ferry can hold a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show, it’s not that much of an eyesore, right? Even with the recent horror film Screamboat filmed on the Titanic 2 shot on the retired commuter vessel, there’s more going on with this aquatic acquisition than most may think.
Here’s hoping that the upcoming 50th anniversary special for SNL somehow finds a way to work a good joke or two in addressing the Titanic 2’s current state. With that milestone celebration on the horizon, this moment in history kind of deserves to be commemorated among the other achievements that Lorne Michaels’ late night comedy has spawned. Considering some of the movies that are also on that resume, this doesn’t even feel like the largest disaster present.
