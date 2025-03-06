An Insider Revealed The $20,000 Gift Pete Davidson Allegedly Got Colin Jost As Rumors About Their Feud Swirled

There are some great Hollywood friendships, but one of my favorites was the one between Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson. The two both grew up on Staten Island and even purchased the Staten Island ferry together. A move like that would seem to be the sort of thing that only lifelong friends would do, but it seems the friendship may be on the rocks.

However, allegedly, the Bupkis star purchased a $20,000 gift for the longtime Weekend Update host in an effort to make amends.

Rumors Indicate Colin Jost And Pete Davidson Are No Longer Friends

There are rumors of a rift between the owners of the Staten Island Ferry. According to insiders who spoke with The Sun, the situation between the pair is so dire that Colin Jost isn’t speaking with Pete Davidson and keeping his distance, literally, from his former friend. According to the source…

Pete and Colin can't be in 30 Rock together. Something big happened, and Colin is now refusing to be in the same building, let alone the same room as Pete. Colin doesn't want to be associated with him.

The initial report of the feud between the two came out late last year. It’s unclear what the cause of it was. It’s suggested that the rift may surround the Staten Island Ferry, which the two purchased together at auction and have been working to transform into an event space.

Considering how much money was spent on the ferry, it's not impossible that the investment has come between them. The work on the ferry has been slow, and it's seen as an "eyesore" by many who live in the area.

Now, it would appear that Pete Davidson is trying to extend an olive branch to Colin Jost by way of a very expensive gift.

How Pete Davidson Reportedly Tried To Mend Fences

Whatever may have happened between Jost and Davidson, Davidson at least may have tried to repair the relationship.

The Sun now reports that he sent Colin Jost a watch worth approximately $20,000 last year shortly after Davidson ended a stint in rehab as an “olive branch” to his old friend.

And there is reason to believe that the two aren't feuding now. Last month, while appearing on The Tonight Show, Davidson talked a bit about the Staten Island ferry, and specifically mentioned the work being done and that he had just spoken to Colin Jost about it. That would seem to indicate that even if there are difficulties between them, they are at least talking to each other.

Friends sometimes fight, and then they make up. It’s possible that has already happened here, or at least is in the process of happening. If there is still a rift between them, it will, at the very least, make the ferry situation more complicated. They clearly both have some significant plans for the location, and if the owners aren’t talking to each other all those plans may fall apart.

However, it would appear that fences might be getting mended thanks to this gift from Davidson.