An Insider Revealed The $20,000 Gift Pete Davidson Allegedly Got Colin Jost As Rumors About Their Feud Swirled

News
By
published

Pete Davidson reportedly dropped some cash to make up with his friend Colin Jost.

Colin Jost and Pete Davidson on Weekend Update in 2018
(Image credit: NBC)

There are some great Hollywood friendships, but one of my favorites was the one between Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson. The two both grew up on Staten Island and even purchased the Staten Island ferry together. A move like that would seem to be the sort of thing that only lifelong friends would do, but it seems the friendship may be on the rocks.

However, allegedly, the Bupkis star purchased a $20,000 gift for the longtime Weekend Update host in an effort to make amends.

Rumors Indicate Colin Jost And Pete Davidson Are No Longer Friends

There are rumors of a rift between the owners of the Staten Island Ferry. According to insiders who spoke with The Sun, the situation between the pair is so dire that Colin Jost isn’t speaking with Pete Davidson and keeping his distance, literally, from his former friend. According to the source…

Pete and Colin can't be in 30 Rock together. Something big happened, and Colin is now refusing to be in the same building, let alone the same room as Pete. Colin doesn't want to be associated with him.

The initial report of the feud between the two came out late last year. It’s unclear what the cause of it was. It’s suggested that the rift may surround the Staten Island Ferry, which the two purchased together at auction and have been working to transform into an event space.

Considering how much money was spent on the ferry, it's not impossible that the investment has come between them. The work on the ferry has been slow, and it's seen as an "eyesore" by many who live in the area.

Now, it would appear that Pete Davidson is trying to extend an olive branch to Colin Jost by way of a very expensive gift.

How Pete Davidson Reportedly Tried To Mend Fences

Whatever may have happened between Jost and Davidson, Davidson at least may have tried to repair the relationship.

The Sun now reports that he sent Colin Jost a watch worth approximately $20,000 last year shortly after Davidson ended a stint in rehab as an “olive branch” to his old friend.

And there is reason to believe that the two aren't feuding now. Last month, while appearing on The Tonight Show, Davidson talked a bit about the Staten Island ferry, and specifically mentioned the work being done and that he had just spoken to Colin Jost about it. That would seem to indicate that even if there are difficulties between them, they are at least talking to each other.

Friends sometimes fight, and then they make up. It’s possible that has already happened here, or at least is in the process of happening. If there is still a rift between them, it will, at the very least, make the ferry situation more complicated. They clearly both have some significant plans for the location, and if the owners aren’t talking to each other all those plans may fall apart.

However, it would appear that fences might be getting mended thanks to this gift from Davidson.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
The Friends cast emotionally stand together in an empty apartment in the series finale.

A Friends Guest Star Opened Up About A Racist Incident He Says Occurred On Set: ‘Nobody Felt The Need To Correct This’
Eamonn Walker as Boden and Dermot Mulroney as Pascal in Chicago Fire

After Chicago Fire's Major Loss, The Timing Couldn't Be Better For Eamonn Walker To Return As Boden
Gene Hackman looks up from a report while sitting in The Birdcage.

‘Negative Theories’ Have Abounded About Gene Hackman’s Death. His Family Says It’s ‘Hard,’ But They Are ‘Waiting’ To ‘Know The Truth’
See more latest
Most Popular
Gene Hackman looks up from a report while sitting in The Birdcage.
‘Negative Theories’ Have Abounded About Gene Hackman’s Death. His Family Says It’s ‘Hard,’ But They Are ‘Waiting’ To ‘Know The Truth’
Tony Stark seated next to his daughter Morgan&#039;s bed
Deadpool 3 And Wicked Paparazzi Photos Spoiled Those Movies. How The Russo Brothers Are Trying To Keep Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Under Wraps
Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty in Beverly Hills, 90210.
Jennie Garth Has Blunt Thoughts About The Oscars Snubbing Beverly Hills 90210 Co-Star Shannen Doherty
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre held at Musée du Louvre on March 04, 2025 in Paris, France.
Just Days After Millie Bobby Brown Rocked Sequins, Jason Statham’s Fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whitely Pulled Off A Similar Look (And I’m Obsessed)
Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn as Ivan walk together in an embrace through the Vegas Strip in Anora.
‘They Desperately Tried To Beat Us.’ Neon And A24 Are Often Pitted Against One Another. Why The Deep-Pocketed Netflix Is Actually The Real Archnemesis
Netflix logo
Netflix Just Canceled Another Show, But At Least This One Made It Two Seasons
The Friends cast emotionally stand together in an empty apartment in the series finale.
A Friends Guest Star Opened Up About A Racist Incident He Says Occurred On Set: ‘Nobody Felt The Need To Correct This’
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Lavender Haze music video, Stephen A. Smith on The Tonight Show and Travis Kelce on New Heights.
No Big Deal, Just ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Out Here Making Predictions About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce In 2025 (And I Hope He’s Right)
Jennifer Coolidge in pink headscarf and sunglasses as Tanya and Natasha Rothwell with a questioning face as Belinda in White Lotus
'If I Could Go Back... And Tell My Younger Self That I Would Be Friends With Stifler's Mom...': Natasha Rothwell's Take On What She Learned Working With Jennifer Coolidge In The White Lotus Is So On Brand
Doctor Doom from Marvel Comics
New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Explains Why Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Will Become The Multiverse Saga’s New Big Bad