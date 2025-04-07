Pete Davidson Was Spotted With A New Love Interest, And The Internet Is On Fire

There are two things we should be clear on right from the top: Yes, Pete Davidson has several projects in the works — possibly even for the 2025 movie calendar — and yes, many fans would still rather obsess over who he’s dating. The Saturday Night Live alum took in an NBA game Sunday with a new girlfriend, and the Internet was ablaze with thoughts and opinions about the couple.

Pete Davidson’s relationship with Madelyn Cline ended in 2024 and lately he’s been attached to 29-year-old model Elsie Hewitt. Pictures of the new couple popped up on Instagram showing them walking hand in hand and smiling in the crowd at the New York Knicks' game against the Phoenix Suns. Fans couldn’t help but comment on how happy the couple seemed with one exclaiming:

They look cute together!

I have to admit, I agree. Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were in seemingly coordinated outfits, wearing leather jackets over white tops (hers, a cropped tee; his, a hoodie with blue hood) along with jeans and — wait for it — matching Doc Martens. Fans absolutely loved the twinning footwear, as comments included:

Matching shoes!!!!!!!!!!! cuties – whatsupkellc

– whatsupkellc Matching shoes so you know it’s real 🙂‍↕️ – shygirlsentiments

– shygirlsentiments Matching Docs! – chasayamills

Pete Davidson was first spotted with his new lady in mid-March — not long after his run-in with Kim Kardashian at the SNL50 celebration . He and Elsie Hewitt were pictured at a beachfront hotel in Palm Beach, making out and holding hands as they stood in the water.

Fans really seem to like this couple together, as other comments under the photos of their basketball outing include:

This energy matches – jentrydavis

– jentrydavis Now that’s a good match for him! – winterfrancesca

– winterfrancesca They're twinning🔥❤️ – kimmiasi

– kimmiasi This is the one – rob.roed

One fan (rebeccajane1016) even had forever in mind when she saw pics of the two walking together in their similar outfits, writing:

They totally look alike ;) recently read that when couples do they tend to be soul mates 🤔

"Soulmates" is a pretty far leap to make for Pete Davidson, who may be a shy boy but is also a serial dater. In addition to Kim Kardashian, Madelyn Cline and (of course) Elsie Hewitt, Davidson’s dating history includes Ariana Grande, Chase Sui Wonders, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor and more. He was also rumored to have been dating The Bachelor’s Maria Georgas, but she closed the case on that theory, saying she’s simply friends with Davidson’s sister.

It’s wild out there. Fans are so obsessed with this man that they even wanted him to date Martha Stewart — an idea she didn’t exactly turn down!

It’s good to see the Meet Cute actor as seemingly happy as he was at the basketball game with his new girlfriend. We’ll just have to wait to see if fans are able to manifest Elsie Hewitt being “the one” for him. Either way, we all know we’ll be keeping an eye on Pete Davidson to get the latest updates from his love life.