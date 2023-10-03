After Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale's Whirlwind Fling, Her Ex Apologized For 'Be Careful' And 'Run' Comments
Everything looks a little different in hindsight.
“Right after getting out of a relationship” probably isn’t the most ideal time for someone to offer up public advice for other couples, but stand-up comedian Matt Rife unwittingly put his foot in his mouth a few years ago when addressing the then-burgeoning romance between his ex Kate Beckinsale and Hollywood fling-master Pete Davidson. The latter two celebs split up in April 2019, but not before Rife had shared the advice, so to speak, for the SNL vet to “be careful” and “run.” Now, the young stand-up comic addressed those past comments in an apologetic manner.
What Matt Rife Said Following His Split With Kate Beckinsale
Matt Rife, a TikTok favorite who previously crowd-funded his first stand-up special, was 21 years old when he dated Kate Beckinsale back in 2017, when she was 43 years old. Their romance lasted for upwards of a year before things came to a halt. It wasn’t too long after when the Underworld actress was seen out on the town with Davidson, and he inevitably addressed their public displays of affection during an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2019. At the time, Beckinsale caught some backlash from fans for dating comics half her age.
In March of that year, Matt Rife addressed his ex’s headline-making new relationship largely with respect (though it’s presumed that she’s been the subject of parts of his stand-up act, even though he doesn’t refer to her by name). Here’s what he said at the time to TMZ when asked for his thoughts, and if he had any advice to give to Davidson.
To be fair, Rife didn't ever seem to be 100% joking or 100% serious when saying "Run," and his "Be careful" comment also didn't seem outwardly harsh in the moment, as he was just sort of speaking off the cuff. But the words still came across as being judgmental, and like he was sharing cautionary guidance.
Matt Rife's Apology To Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale
It's been more than four years since Rife first spoke about Kate Becksinale and Pete Davidson's relationship, and slightly less time since the two Hollywood stars called it quits. In a recent interview with Elle, the Wild 'N Out vet was in the midst of a fan-geared Q&A when someone brought up his past quotes and asked why he gave that specific advice to Davidson. After taking a few seconds for consideration and thought-gathering, Rife started his answer with:
As thoughtful and well-handled as that response was, Rife was prodded for a different answer, since the above only directly addressed why he adviced Davidson to be careful. He bemusedly continued, saying:
And just in case anyone got it twisted about whether or not he was contrite for his past commentary, Matt Rife offered up an official apology, saying:
I can't imagine that either Pete Davidson or Kate Beckinsale have been quietly simmering with rage over those comments, but good on the always jovial Matt Rife for taking the high road and handling things cordially.
Fans can stream Rife's third full-length stand-up special, Matt Rife: Walking Red Flag, on YouTube right now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest