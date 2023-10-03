After Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale's Whirlwind Fling, Her Ex Apologized For 'Be Careful' And 'Run' Comments

“Right after getting out of a relationship” probably isn’t the most ideal time for someone to offer up public advice for other couples, but stand-up comedian Matt Rife unwittingly put his foot in his mouth a few years ago when addressing the then-burgeoning romance between his ex Kate Beckinsale and Hollywood fling-master Pete Davidson . The latter two celebs split up in April 2019 , but not before Rife had shared the advice, so to speak, for the SNL vet to “be careful” and “run.” Now, the young stand-up comic addressed those past comments in an apologetic manner.

What Matt Rife Said Following His Split With Kate Beckinsale

Matt Rife, a TikTok favorite who previously crowd-funded his first stand-up special , was 21 years old when he dated Kate Beckinsale back in 2017, when she was 43 years old. Their romance lasted for upwards of a year before things came to a halt. It wasn’t too long after when the Underworld actress was seen out on the town with Davidson, and he inevitably addressed their public displays of affection during an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2019. At the time, Beckinsale caught some backlash from fans for dating comics half her age.

In March of that year, Matt Rife addressed his ex’s headline-making new relationship largely with respect (though it’s presumed that she’s been the subject of parts of his stand-up act, even though he doesn’t refer to her by name). Here’s what he said at the time to TMZ when asked for his thoughts, and if he had any advice to give to Davidson.

We dated for a year. It was complicated for sure. A lot of ups and downs, but she's moved on, and I'm happy. I'm hoping that they both found, or are getting out of it whatever they want to get out of it. . . . Advice for Pete? Man to man? Run. Yeah. Enjoy it while you can. I hope they're both happy. I hope it can build to where it's an established, good relationship. I don't know. . . . I don't really have any solid advice. Just be careful.

To be fair, Rife didn't ever seem to be 100% joking or 100% serious when saying "Run," and his "Be careful" comment also didn't seem outwardly harsh in the moment, as he was just sort of speaking off the cuff. But the words still came across as being judgmental, and like he was sharing cautionary guidance.

Matt Rife's Apology To Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale

It's been more than four years since Rife first spoke about Kate Becksinale and Pete Davidson's relationship, and slightly less time since the two Hollywood stars called it quits. In a recent interview with Elle, the Wild 'N Out vet was in the midst of a fan-geared Q&A when someone brought up his past quotes and asked why he gave that specific advice to Davidson. After taking a few seconds for consideration and thought-gathering, Rife started his answer with:

I gave that advice because I was only speaking from personal experience, having been together and finding out that we weren’t the most compatible match. And I wanted to make sure that both of them were careful with their emotions and didn’t head into something that also wouldn’t work out.

As thoughtful and well-handled as that response was, Rife was prodded for a different answer, since the above only directly addressed why he adviced Davidson to be careful. He bemusedly continued, saying:

I gave the advice to ‘be careful’ because I had just gotten out of a relationship with somebody where I had unfortunately found out we weren’t compatible. And I wasn’t able to protect their emotions and their personal feelings. And I told him to ‘run’ because I was a petty asshole.

And just in case anyone got it twisted about whether or not he was contrite for his past commentary, Matt Rife offered up an official apology, saying:

Pete, if you’re out there, sorry I said that. Kate I also apologize that I said that. I shouldn’t have said that.

I can't imagine that either Pete Davidson or Kate Beckinsale have been quietly simmering with rage over those comments, but good on the always jovial Matt Rife for taking the high road and handling things cordially.

Fans can stream Rife's third full-length stand-up special, Matt Rife: Walking Red Flag, on YouTube right now.