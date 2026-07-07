LaRoyce Hawkins Looks Back At His Big Chicago P.D. Break As He Exits The Drama

Chicago P.D. has been renewed for Season 14, which will air this fall on the 2026 TV schedule. But it will look a tad different when it returns. The NBC procedural has seen some changes over the years when it comes to the cast, most recently during Season 13 when Toya Turner departed and Arienne Mandi joined. Original cast member LaRoyce Hawkins is the latest to exit, and he’s looking back at his big Chicago P.D. break before officially saying goodbye.

(Image credit: Lori Allen/NBC)

Hawkins has been on P.D. as Officer Kevin Atwater since the very beginning and has appeared on the other One Chicago shows through crossovers. He’s been a fan favorite for a while, with people hoping he’d be able to add Detective to his resume. Unfortunately, those dreams were dashed when it was recently reported that Hawkins will be leaving at the start of Season 14. According to Variety, details surrounding his exit are being kept under wraps, but sources say it will be at the beginning of the upcoming season.

Chicago P.D. has seen a handful of tough exits over the years, so it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to Hawkins and Kevin. At the very least, fans have 13 seasons with Kevin, and even though it still might not be enough, it’s more than anyone could have imagined. Before Hawkins bids adieu to Chicago P.D., he appeared on the official One Chicago Podcast, hosted by longtime P.D. producer Brian Luce, and recalled landing the role that changed everything:

It was amazing. At that time, it was almost like prayers have been answered. ‘Cause prior to getting the call, I felt something. I felt like something was on the way. I think I had just turned 25 and there was something like every night I would go to sleep and I have this feeling like tomorrow might be the day. Tomorrow might be the day.

Even if you feel an audition is going well, you still never know how it will turn out... especially if hundreds of people are trying out for the same role. Of course, someone else playing Kevin Atwater is hard to imagine, and it sounds like Hawkins had the same thought. The way he knew that something big was going to happen right before getting the call is pretty incredible, and it came at a time where he was doing anything and everything to keep busy and people entertained:

It was auditions I was doing, I was gigging, you know. I started stand-up. So I was doing a lot of comedy. I was doing a lot of poetry. I was hosting random stuff. Bachelorette parties, baby showers. You know what I’m saying? You never know with me. I was just doing whatever I could to find an audience and to, you know, perfect my craft. I’m just an entertainer.

While Hawkins made his acting debut in 2008, his big break came with Chicago P.D. in 2014. He has since appeared in other projects over the years while still doing P.D., such as South Side and Ironheart, but he’s stuck with the procedural all this time. As a fan of Chicago P.D., I cannot imagine how things are going to be without him, but I’m curious to see how they wrap up Kevin’s story.

Since Chicago P.D. still seems to mean a lot to Hawkins, it’s possible that he’ll return at some point in the future, in whatever capacity that is. Fans got to see Upstead once again when Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos returned for the One Chicago crossover earlier this year, so who knows what’s in store for Kevin Atwater. We’ll just have to wait for Chicago P.D. to return for Season 14, which premieres on Wednesday, October 7 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.