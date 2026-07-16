David Boreanaz Addressed Chances Of A Bones Revival (And I Can't Believe The Show Is Over 20 Years Old)

Once a show is over, it never actually goes away. Talks of a revival often follow a big hit's finale, and Bones, which premiered 21 years ago and aired its series finale nine years ago, is no exception. From every comedic moment to every gooey body to every heartbreaking moment, I loved every part of Bones. So David Boreanaz discussing a possible revival has me both excited and thinking about just how old this show is.

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While it’s been almost a decade since we said goodbye to these characters, the actor is being asked about a possible return. Much like how Boreanaz gets asked about a Buffy reunion, he also gets questions about if he'd ever return as Booth. And recently, he addressed the chances of a Bones revival. The actor spoke with ScreenRant about how likely it is, saying:

I never know with a show like that. What's great about Bones is you can go in and out. I always said that was the one show that I would definitely revisit, as far as going back, because it would be going back and seeing where these characters are now. Just getting everybody involved would be tricky, be honest with you. I love [Hart Hanson], the creator, and I talk to him a lot. So, never say never.

He makes such a great point here. While it's hard to believe Bones premiered over 20 years ago, its age does not hinder it. As the actor said, it's the kind of show that would be very easy to pop back into. Boreanaz has called Bones the show he "would definitely revisit" if he could, which could mean that one day we may see a reunion.

The actor has provided nostalgic throwbacks that prove that he misses the show and working with Emily Deschanel as much as the fans miss seeing the two together. So, as he said, when it comes to a revival, I'd "never say never."

However, if it doesn't happen, it won't be over any drama. The actor gave a more logical answer as to why a revival is less likely to happen, stating that the actors' busy schedules are difficult to coordinate. He explained:

Everyone's so very busy with other projects right now, but it holds a special place in my heart. I love that show, and I love that character. So, who knows? We'll see. [But] I've always been that type of worker. 'What am I working on now? What's the process?' I don't look too far ahead, I never have, and I never look back.

He really has done that too. Boreanaz seems to flawlessly go from one long-running project to another, as he jumped immediately from Buffy to Angel to Bones to SEAL Team.

However, while he may "never look back" at past roles, he honors these characters (and fans) every time he attends conventions for Bones. Although, because he really is always moving forward, Emily Deschanel will joke about why he wouldn't want to do a revival:

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Emily [Deschanel] always laughs at me for that one. She's like, ‘David, you never like reunions.’ There's a reason. I just don't go back, and I stay really present. We always had this running joke about that for some reason. I think of Emily in regards to that all the time, because the two of us had such a great working relationship, and I adore her.

Well, while they joke about him not wanting to do one, these new quotes prove he's not totally against a Bones reboot. However, we don't actually know if that will ever happen.

We do know, however, that Boreanaz will be part of a different revival, as he's leading the reboot of Rockford Files. So, while we may not get a Bones revival anytime soon, I do hope we'll see Emily Deschanel pop up to hang out with Rockford.

However, those are all dreams, and who knows if they'll come true. Thankfully, while we fantasize about the reboots and reunions that could happen on screen, there are 12 seasons of Bones that we can always go back and rewatch with a Disney+ subscription