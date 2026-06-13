9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Is Bringing In A Wild New Character, And I’m Already Expecting Drama For Cammie

Following the success of 9-1-1: Nashville's first season, the show is officially returning for Season 2 later this year on the 2026 TV schedule. Unlike its 9-1-1 predecessors, both of which had major exits ahead of their second seasons, Nashville is seemingly keeping its entire cast will be sticking around. There will still be some new characters joining, however, and I’m already expecting some drama for Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Cammie when it comes to one of those new faces.

It was previously announced that Ryan Phillippe would be coming aboard as a maverick cop, but it seems like he won’t be the only one causing trouble. Showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Insider that he’ll be bringing in a “new boss from hell” at the dispatch center. The recurring character may also be somebody with some “very twisted and dark secrets themselves” that should be revealed as the season progresses. Williams-Paisley, meanwhile, is excited for what this means for Cammie, who probably won’t like her new boss:

[She] wants someone to let her handle it the way she knows it needs to be handled. Someone with respect and compassion. don’t think she has a problem with authority, but I think she knows what she’s doing. She doesn’t need someone to tell her what to do.

Via the first season of 9-1-1: Nashville alone, viewers have seen the lengths that Cammie will go for her job, whether it’s going against orders or doing everything she can to make sure the people on the other line know that help is on the way. She knows her role and does it well, so I'm very curious (and nervous) to see how she does when someone new comes in and tries to tell her what to do.

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Nashville knows how to create intense and crazy emergencies for its first-responder characters, but the messy interpersonal relationships amongst those individuals is also potent. The series has arguably had a bit more drama than either 9-1-1 or 9-1-1: Lone Star, since it’s leaning more into the soap opera genre, so I’m excited to see what happens. Of course, I'd also hope that for this new boss character, Raisani and co. would hire a formidable actor who can go toe to toe with Williams-Paisley.

Thus far, Nashville has had some pretty bonkers storylines, though some of the calls have been similar to ones presented in its sister show. As of now, there are still plenty of questions swirling around Season 2, including the potential for more crossovers. Season 1 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger involving a heated fight between Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) and Dixie (LeAnn Rimes). With the show returning later this year, it feels likely that additional information could be with us before the summer is done. Here's hoping more details, including information on Cammie's new boss, arrive sooner rather than later.

Season 2 of 9-1-1: Nashville is confirmed to be premiering this fall on ABC, though a premiere date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, fans can watch the first season of the latest 9-1-1 spinoff with a Hulu subscription.