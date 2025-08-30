9-1-1’s Angela Bassett Responds To Fans (Including Her Sister) Who Keep Asking If Bobby Will Return In Season 9

9-1-1 will enter its ninth season this October on the 2025 TV schedule, and for the first time ever, the show will be down a member of the 118. Season 8 included the surprising death of Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash, who was exposed to a mutated virus during a call. The death brought a lot of anger, sadness, and frustration to the fandom, and many have been hoping that this wouldn’t be the end of Bobby. Angela Bassett is now responding to those fans, and that even includes her own sister.

Considering Bassett always thought she’d go first when it came to a major 9-1-1 death, she’s still mourning like the rest of us. But she previously explained that we need to “keep hope alive” for Bobby’s potential return. Despite Bobby’s death seeming to be final and Athena burying him in Minnesota with his late wife and kids, fans are not giving up on Krause's potential return. And Bassett can’t get away from it, as she told TODAY.com that even her sister is not very happy about what happened:

My sister’s one of the fans, and she won’t stop talking about it. She is mad.

I love that Bassett’s sister is such a big fan and seems to be just as upset as everyone else. I would have loved to see her reaction to the death, assuming that Bassett didn’t spill the beans beforehand. But the fact that she has probably seen all the feedback from fans online and also has to deal with it in her own family is pretty funny. It just shows how wide the 9-1-1 fanbase is, and that the consensus is that Bobby’s death was one of the most heartbreaking TV deaths.

That being said, people are still refusing to believe that Bobby is even dead. Whether they’re in denial or believe some of the theories that he's not actually dead, people are not giving up the fight. Of course, a character coming back from the dead isn’t unusual, but for now, as filming continues on Season 9, Bassett just wants to keep her on-screen husband’s memory alive, as she explained:

I have to keep his memory alive in some way. I’m making no promises. I’m wondering just like you, just like the fans.

Krause still appeared on 9-1-1 following Bobby’s death because Athena was imagining him until she had to truly say goodbye when she buried him in Minnesota next to his late wife and kids. So it’s possible he could come back in a dream or hallucination in Season 9, which would make sense. Since the funeral episode and season finale left fans thoroughly upset, it’s hard to imagine how the show will move forward following Bobby’s death in the new season, but I’m keeping an open mind.

The 118 still has to choose a new captain as well, but it will be hard to replace Bobby, no matter who it is. 9-1-1 is entering a new era, and there’s no telling what will go down. Fans will just have to tune in on Thursday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.