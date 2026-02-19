Peter Krause Is Already Heading Back To TV After His Shocking 9-1-1 Exit

Peter Krause has been an all but constant presence on the small screen over the past three decades thanks to a variety of shows going back to Cybill, but fans of 9-1-1 are still recovering from when he was abruptly killed off last season. If it wasn't already clear by the events of Season 9 that Bobby isn't coming back in the 2026 TV schedule, Krause landing a new network TV project is a solid indication that he's moving on from playing the LAFD captain.

Krause is returning to NBC, which had been his primetime home for six seasons as part of the Parenthood cast. Deadline reports that the Six Feet Under vet has joined the ensemble of Protection, a drama pilot created by Quantico's Josh Safran. The new project would kick off in the wake of a U.S. marshal falling in the line of duty, which leads to a family of law enforcement agents being targeted by an assassin as part of a deadly conspiracy.

The 9-1-1 casualty will have a series regular role as Mike Thornhill, a member of the family that draws on their experiences in protecting others to protect each other. Bringing the killer to justice might mean betraying to own moral compasses.

All in all, it's safe to say that Peter Krause isn't sticking with the Bobby Nash mold and just jumping to another first responder series! The actor has a history of switching genres when starting new series, with a resume comprised of CBS' Cybill from 1995-1997, ABC's Sports Night from 1998-2000, HBO's Six Feet Under from 2001-2005, ABC's Dirty Sexy Money from 2007-2009, NBC's Parenthood from 2010-2015, ABC's The Catch from 2016-2017, and ABC's 9-1-1 from 2018-2025. Now, he can add NBC's Protection to the list.

That is, if Protection receives a series order. At the time of writing, the drama has only been ordered to pilot, so it remains to be seen if the first episode is enough for NBC to give the green light for a full season. This is also the third pilot with a TV heavy-hitter as the headliner announced for NBC recently, as David Boreanaz is on board for a Rockford Files reboot and fellow Bones star Emily Deschanel is working with the fictional FBI again for a crime drama.

The casting news for Peter Krause comes less than a year after he was killed off of 9-1-1, with the showrunner justifying the decision in 2025 as needing to kill somebody with the "maximum effect for every character," which led him to Bobby. Fans weren't the only ones devastated by the lead character's sudden demise, with costar Kenneth Choi sharing that he was "sobbing" over the shocker. ABC expanded the 9-1-1 universe following Bobby's death with the premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville last fall.

Considering the budget cuts from ABC that are expected to affect Grey's Anatomy, the 9-1-1 cast could certainly be trimmed by the end of this season as well. At least fans can take comfort in knowing that Peter Krause will be back on TV if the stars align enough for Protection to score that series order from NBC. For now, you can always revisit his 9-1-1 days as Bobby Nash streaming with a Hulu subscription.