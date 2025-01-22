After Phil Robertson's Deteriorating Health Update, The Duck Dynasty TV Revival Is Officially Happening

One of cable TV’s founding families of reality television, Duck Dynasty’s Robertson family haven’t appeared on TV as a full clan since the wildly popular A&E series wrapped up its eleventh and final season in March 2017. Now, a little over a month after Willie Robertson opened up about the health problems that patriarch Phil has been dealing with, nearly everyone is getting the (duck) call to return to the small screen for an official Duck Dynasty revival set to debut on the 2025 TV schedule.

When And Where Will The New Duck Dynasty Show Premiere?

While no locked-in dates have been announed just yet, the Louisiana-based series will once again air on its former home of A&E, with 20 episodes ordered up that will be split across two seasons. And now that we're in the streaming era, the network is making sure that the Robertsons are also included. After each season's conclusion, the ten-episode run will be available on a major streaming platform that has yet to be revealed. (Past episodes are currently available with a Hulu subscription.

As far as the timing goes, the plan is for Duck Dynasty's first revivial season to drop at some point during Summer 2025, with an exact date to be unveiled at a later point. The all-encompassing show follows the Fox Nation spinoff Duck Family Treasure, which started up in 2022.

Who Will The Revival Season Focus On?

Considering the "dynasty" of the show's title, it should surprise no one that the majority of the Robertson family will be back in front of the camera for the pair of new seasons. Of course Willie and Korie will anchor the show, along with their ever-growing number of children and grandchildren, as the family decides the best way to continue expanding the Duck Commander brand all while dealing with other updates in their marriages, offspring, and professional lives.

According to A&E:

The new updated series will feature Willie and Korie Robertson, Miss Kay, Uncle Si and other favorite family members from the original hit show and will catch viewers up on the lives of the kids and teens the audience knows and loves: John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca and their growing families.

Sharing his own reaction to the revival order, Willie and Korie said in a statement that returning to A&E "feels a little like going back home." Which makes sense, considering they'll still technically be at home when the show is filming.

Phil Robertson Is Not Listed As A Cast Member

The biggest absence by way of the announced cast is, of course, the head of the fam Phil Robertson. But considering the health update that Jase shared with fans in a December episode of his and Phil's podcast Unashamed, it's perhaps not so surprising that he isn't in a place where filming for TV makes sense. According to Jase at the time:

According to the doctors, they’re sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems. It’s accelerated and it’s causing problems with his entire body. . . . He keeps saying, ‘I’m gonna get back to the podcast.' But I’m like, ‘Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was.’ He’s like, ‘Tell me about it.’ So he is literally unable to — I think he would agree — just sit down and have a conversation.

According to Jase, the deteriorating health issues stemmed from whatever blood disease he is suffering from, and that he is now in the "early stages" of Alzheimer's Disease. He stated at the time that the family have been very supportive in trying to keep him comfortable while hoping to stave off memory issues for as long as possible.

Even if he isn't formally around on the new Duck Dynasty series, you can be sure that Willie, Korie and all the rest will share stories and updates about him when the time is right, both on the show and off.