Duck Dynasty Stars Are Returning To TV, And They've Found The Ideal Home

In the five years since Duck Dynasty ended its sizeable and successful run on A&E in 2017, the Robertson family certainly hasn’t been laying around and resting on their camouflaged laurels. From TV spinoffs to scripted roles to podcasts, this fam is aware that their fanbase hasn’t gone away. Execs at Fox Nation are keenly aware of that fact, with the company serving as a streaming home for Duck Dynasty repeats, so it makes perfect sense that the service is setting up a set of brand new adventures in the form of the new series Duck Family Treasure. (Not to be confused with the 1990 animated feature DuckTales The Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp, at least I assume.)

Duck Family Treasure will essentially follow along with the foursome of Jase, Jep And Uncle Si Robertson, along with history expert Murray Crowe, as they try to hunt down buried treasure. (So it’s basically the kind of show that every 5-to-10-year-old would bend over backwards to be part of.) For each episode, the fam and historian will seek out hidden treasures, valuable artifacts and much more, though the announcement is keeping things vague on that front as far as what they’ll be seeking. I’m guessing it won’t be anything on the scale of “a diamond necklace buried beneath the Titanic’s wreckage,” but it should still be fun to see what they’re trying to track down. Especially if there are cool looking maps involved.

As Jase, Jep and Uncle Si go from destination to destination, they won’t just be seeking treasures, but will also be shining a spotlight on the cities and town they travel through, as well as the people who live there. And you can bet they’ll be learning some important life lessons along the way as well.

For those hoping to see other members of the Robertson clan, you’re in luck. The announcement confirms that Missy and Jessica Robertson will appear with their respective husbands Jase and Jep. As well, “other members” of the family will be featured, though no other names were specifically mentioned. You’d think the show would want to promote Phil or Willie if they’re involved, or even Miss Kay (who suffered a scary dog attack in 2021 ), so perhaps those stars won’t be popping by for at least the first seasonal outing.

The new Robertson-starring series was announced by Fox Nation president Jason Klarman, who seems pumped to keep the Duck Dynasty fandom sated with new outings from the beloved stars. Here’s how he put it:

Since adding the coveted Duck Dynasty series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more. We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.

The Fox Nation tie-in also makes sense due to Willie Robertson having a podcast going for Fox News for a while around the time of Duck Dynasty’s final season. He also went on to appear on Fox’s The Masked Singer last year, where he talked to CinemaBlend about starting up a YouTube channel and how his growing family took priority over TV work for a while. Speaking of podcasts, Phil and Jase have their own through Blaze Media called Unashamed with Phil & Jase Robertson, though it’s unclear if the new show will affect that run or not.

Meanwhile, Sadie Robertson survived both FluRona and a rat infection , and is still going strong with her own WHOA That’s Good pod series. The latter is also presumably still in the process of turning her YA novel Life Just Got Real into a scripted series , which possibly ties into why she may not be involved in the new show.