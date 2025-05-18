Someone Asked Phil Who His Ideal Partner To Run The Amazing Race Would Be, And I Did Not Expect The Answer To Be So Emotional And Heartfelt

It’s hard to believe The Amazing Race Season 37 has come and gone on the 2025 TV schedule, with its new “Fork in the Road” twist and its only somewhat unexpected million dollar prize winners . However, as one chapter closes, another opens, which typically leads to some interesting questions from the fans. And this time, someone asked host Phil Keoghan who he would love to run the race with. His answer did not disappoint.

Typically, ahead of a new season and toward the end of a given season veteran host Phil Keoghan is a little more active in the interview space, and this was true as Season 37 approached its end. TV Insider actually asked Phil Keoghan who he would love to run The Amazing Race with. He said he’d absolutely love to run it with his dad, a family member who is near and dear to his own heart, which was maybe to be expected, but I did not see his emotional and heartfelt backstory coming.

Unfortunately, my dad is not doing so good right now. It’s just a recent thing, and so I treasure the adventures that I’ve had with him throughout my life, but when I think about the ultimate partner, he’s the first one that comes to mind. I get to spend time with him.

It’s wonderful that Phil can always take away the positives from their many adventures despite his dad’s recent health issues. While his answer was far and away more touching than I would have expected after someone asked a hypothetical, he went on to explain why his father would make such a wonderful race competitor. Turns out, there are many, many reasons he feels his dad would “be the ultimate partner.”

​​My dad is like a walking encyclopedia, just a wealth of knowledge. He’s well-traveled. He’s a plant scientist. He’s very physical, but he’s also super smart and good at puzzles. We’ve traveled on a lot of adventures together ever since I was 3, being on his shoulders walking down to the Grand Canyon to retracing the 1928 Tour de France, and he was the support for me. I rode across America raising money for M.S. [multiple sclerosis] and he was driving the support vehicle. Yeah, my dad would be the ultimate partner.

As the host of The Amazing Race it’s unlikely Mr. Keoghan would ever be able to compete in the race, given he’s been privy to all the challenges and their ins and outs over the years. It’s also worth noting Phil’s dad did appear on TAR once back in Season Season 13 when Marisa and Brooke were eliminated. I’m pretty sure Phil’s dad even gave them a hug.

Still, while there would be some problems with Phil and his dad competing, even notwithstanding the aforementioned health issues, I think it’s a compelling question for the face most connected with the show, as I bet it’s something he’s thought about from time to time as someone on the creative side of the series. Either way, his answer did not disappoint.

Now, I’m actually wondering what it might be like if Phil competed on something like CBS’ Survivor or one of the other great reality shows out there. The last time he was a celebrity guest and not a host was I think way back when Password got revitalized as Million Dollar Password for a new audience, but I believe that was more than 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, The Amazing Race will live on. The show has been renewed for Season 38 and will continue the 90-minute episode trajectory it started alongside Survivor a couple of years ago. And while Phil most definitely won’t be competing with his dad, I can pretty much guarantee there will be some dynamic father-son duos in future seasons, just like Jeff and Pops in Season 37 .