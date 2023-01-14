Prince Harry’s Now-Famous ‘Spare’ Memoir Has Different Titles In A Lot Of Countries And They Are Brutal

Many books and movies get new titles when they are translated for other countries, and this includes Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. While that title already carries a heavy connotation in English, some of these other titles from around the world are pretty brutal.

Before we get into the other titles, for some context, Spare refers to Prince Harry recognizing his role as the second son in the Royal Family. This title means he’s always been the backup to his brother Prince William, making William and Harry “the heir and a spare,” as their father once joked to Princes Diana. The Huff Post collected some of these titles from across the world, and all of them don’t hold back, emphasizing the point made by the Duke of Sussex’s original title, but also adding a bit more bite to the book. Check some of them out:

Brazil: What’s Left Over

Finland: Deputy

France: The Substitute

Italy: The Minor

The Netherlands, Romania, Hungary and Germany: Reserve

Poland: The Other One

Spain: In The Shadow

Sweden: The Second

If you didn’t understand what Prince Harry meant when he titled his book Spare, looking at all these translated titles makes the meaning completely clear. The Duke of Sussex has been open about how he feels like he was always been behind his brother, and he has been treated terribly by the press, and as the book reveals, by his family. Admittedly, What’s Left Over and In The Shadow feel especially brutal, and while I don’t know if Prince Harry had a say in these, they still seem to fit the vibe he was going for.

As Prince Harry has been promoting his new book, which included a deep dive interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes , he has not been holding back. Between all of Spare’s revelations and accusations , plus Prince Harry’s interviews and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, we’ve learned a lot about how the Prince feels about his treatment by the Royal Family and the press. I think all these translated book titles underline and emphasize the point the Duke of Sussex has been trying to make.

While many of us, including Prince Harry, have gotten a good laugh out of a cheeky story about a frostbitten penis , there have been many other serious stories that highlight why the book is called Spare, among its various other translated titles. Some of these bombshells have included Prince Harry saying William and Kate were involved in the decision for him to wear a Nazi costume , and he’s also revealed that he believes Camilla “sacrificed” him to the press .

Following the book’s release, Spare took the internet by storm, and it left critics wondering if the prince gave away too much information. As more stories come out, and these titles were released, it’s clear that this book is something the world is interested in as Prince Harry opens up in a way he hasn’t before.