Elizabeth Arden Shared Cheeky Message After Prince Harry Confessed To Using Skin Cream On His Penis In New Book

Prince Harry reveals a lot in his new memoir Spare ; many allegations were made, stories were told, and a lot of it has gone viral, including the story about the time the Duke of Sussex ended up with a frostbitten penis. And now, the skincare line Elizabeth Arden, who makes the cream the prince tried to use to solve the problem, has posted a cheeky message.

In an article from The Mirror , they explained how this story from the prince has gone viral. It's now publically well known that Prince Harry got frostbite, or “frostnip” as he’d say, on his penis while on a trip to the North Pole, writing he was “borderline traumatized” by the injury. He then wrote about how he tried to remedy the problem with a cream from Elizabeth Arden.

Prince Harry said that he was surprised by the remedy recommendation, writing that his mom used that product on her lips, and now a friend was telling him to put it on his “todger.” It sounds like it was quite an embarrassing and painful situation for the prince, and right after the story went viral, the skincare brand Elizabeth Arden posted about this cream, saying:

You’ve heard all the buzz about plumping Hyaluronic Acid, but did you know it’s extremely helpful during the colder months ❄️?The trick is to apply it to damp skin—HA pulls the moisture 💧 from the environment into the skin.Shop now: https://t.co/uaomV6aFdP pic.twitter.com/dIERmwlip5January 9, 2023 See more

While there is no explicit mention of the prince, it does address that this product is “extremely helpful” during the winter. Even though it seems like Prince Harry wasn’t able to immediately alleviate the pain, Elizabeth Arden noted that their product probably would have worked better if the user would have had damp skin before applying the cream.

It’s nice to see this cheeky interaction over this overall silly story, especially considering the way Prince Harry light-heartedly writes about it in the book, and spoke (and laughed) about it while chatting with Stephen Colbert .

This story, among many others, was one of the stand-out moments for critics in their reviews of Spare . These reviews, whether good or bad, seemed to be a bit confused by just how much information he revealed in this book, especially when it came to stories like the time he had a frostbitten penis.

Along with this story, many other shocking revelations and updates have come to light because of Spare. For example, it was revealed that William and Kate were reportedly involved in Harry’s decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a party. Other stories from the book that have gone viral include the prince saying his father and Camilla wanted Catherine to change her name when she married William and the Duke of Sussex thinking Camilla “sacrificed” him to the press .

Adding to the stories that have come out in Spare, Prince Harry has also opened up about this life, in great detail, through an interview with Anderson Cooper and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

All these stories have varied in seriousness, and it’s honestly nice to see this skincare company seemingly joking with the Prince as he humorously retells this unfortunate North Pole-based story.