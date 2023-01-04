Prince Harry's 60 Minutes Interview With Anderson Cooper: When And How To Watch

In the three years since Prince Harry announced that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, would be stepping down from the royal family to pursue a life of their own, the Duke of Sussex has been at the center of several major TV events. First, there was the bombshell-laden March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey , which was then followed by the six-part Netflix documentary series that dove into their experiences with the royal family both before and after their shocking departure.

The next chapter in the sprawling saga will get underway in early January with one of the biggest TV moments of the year: a one-on-one interview with Anderson Cooper, who has quite a family legacy of his own. If you want to know how to watch Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview streaming, or on TV, don’t worry, because we have everything you need to know and more.

When Does Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes Interview Air?

Those interested in hearing what Prince Harry has to say in his highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper should be happy to find out that the big one-on-one talk is slated to air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, 2023. However, as anyone who has watched the long-running news program during the NFL season knows, there’s always a chance the interview won’t take place until later in the evening, due to the unpredictability of live sports .

In the event that the second of two NFL games (the final of the 2022 regular season) goes into overtime, or simply runs late, the 60 Minutes interview will start as soon as all post-game coverage wraps up.

How To Watch Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes Interview Streaming

If you are someone who got rid of your cable or satellite package and don’t feel up to dealing with an over-the-air antenna, you’re not out of luck, as you will be able to watch Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview streaming the same time it airs live on TV, as well as on-demand later on in the evening.

If you have the premium version of a Paramount+ subscription , you can watch the prince sit down with Cooper the same way you watch all the popular comedies and dramas through the live feed of your local CBS affiliate. If you don’t have the higher-tier version of the streaming service, now would be a good time to upgrade.

At some point after the interview concludes on CBS, you will be able to access the episode on Paramount+ in the 60 Minutes section (opens in new tab) of the streamer's website and app.

Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes Interview Debuts Two Days Before The Release Of His Memoir, Spare

Just two days after the debut of the 60 Minutes interview, the Duke of Sussex’s eagerly-awaited memoir, Spare, is scheduled to hit bookstore shelves around the world (and internet, in the case of Amazon). In a tweet promoting the upcoming interview, the news program described the appearance as Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss the book, which will touch on his life in the royal family and the fallout of his shocking decision to step out on his own .

Make sure to check our site after Prince Harry’s interview, as there will surely be major revelations brought forward during his chat with Anderson Cooper. And, if you want to know what else you can see on the small screen, check out our 2023 TV schedule.