Quantum Leap's Raymond Lee And Caitlin Bassett Have Responded To The 'Leapers' Bummed After NBC Canceled The Show

We’re getting into that time of the year again, TV viewers. I’m talking about the stretch that includes May sweeps, during which networks reveal what’ll be airing in the coming season. That excitedly means that we’ll learn what’s set to return and premiere but, on the flip side, it’s also when cancellations are announced. And, sadly, amid NBC’s renewal spree, it axed a show after two seasons – Quantum Leap. Fans of the science fiction offering – a.k.a. “Leapers” – seemed disappointed by this turn of events. Now, two of the series’ lead actors, Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett, have responded to the fanbase.

Just like the fans, the actors themselves had been incredibly passionate about the series throughout its run. So it’s not surprising that following the confirmation of its demise, they spoke out. Raymond Lee, who played lead character Ben Song, took to his Instagram to react to the news and address devoted Leapers. He shared a sentimental note through which he conveyed his gratitude:

Just wanted to say a thank you to our QL fans and those who’ve tuned in. Your support was felt and always warmly received. You all have made it the ride of a lifetime. We’re so proud of the show we made and more proud of the stories we got to tell. And selfishly for me, I got to make some really awesome friends along the way. If and when another group gets a hold of the accelerator and its capabilities, may they find us floating in time, still striving to put right what once went wrong.

He polished off those sweet sentiments with a heart emoji that was added to his caption. Likewise, his co-star Caitlin Bassett (who played Addison Augustine), took to her own Instagram to address the series devotees. She shared a still of her character as well has a lovely “farewell” to those who’ve been invested in the program:

So sorry to say… farewell, leapers🫡 Thank you so much for every moment of this amazing journey. And thank you [nbc] and [Universal Television] for the ride of a lifetime. As the wonderful QL super-fan Matt Dale said - ‘be excellent to each other’. ❤️‍🩹

Picked up during the summer of 2022, Quantum Leap is a revival of the 1989 show of the same name starring Scott Bakula. It was originally believed that the actor would reprise his role as Sam Beckett – a physicist who can jump through space time – for the new series. However, Bakula later revealed that he had to pass on the new show, which was a “very difficult decision” for him. With that, the follow-up centered around Ben Song, the new lead physicist on the new iteration of the eponymous program. And, like Beckett, he eventually finds himself trapped in the past and living other people’s lives. All the while, Addison, also a former Army intelligence officer, would appear to Song as a hologram and aid him in his tasks.

The cancellation news is certainly a major blow for the fanbase, especially given that some were thrown for a loop by Season 2’s finale . CinemaBlend actually had the opportunity to speak with showrunners Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris about QL ’s finale and Season 3 renewal chances . In regard to the latter, they didn’t have any concrete updates to share at the time, though they believed the series was “just strong and getting stronger” creatively and said that they had “a lot of stories [they] can tell.”

It sadly seems that said sci-fi tales won’t be told, which is indeed a bummer. Nevertheless, it seems that Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett are taking this turn of events in stride. Here’s to the two seasons of fun storytelling and here’s wishing the two stars all the best in their next chapters.

