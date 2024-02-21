Quantum Leap’s Showrunners Break Down Massive Implications Of Season 2 Finale, And Share The Latest On Season 3 Renewal Chances

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Quantum Leap Season 2 episodes "As The World Burns" and "Against Time." Read at your own risk!

Quantum Leap just wrapped up Season 2 on NBC, but not before giving its audience the thrill of the season with an unexpected twist. Unfortunately, after what went down, we must now wait for news on whether the show will return for Season 3. On that note, the showrunners were kind enough to speak with CinemaBlend and share the latest on that front. They also provided keen insight into why this season ended with Ben and Addison being reunited but trapped in the leap.

I had tons of big questions about the Quantum Leap Season 2 finale, so it was great that both Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris were on hand to talk to about the end of this season. During our conversation, Georgaris talked about how Season 2 served up an endgame-level curveball fans wouldn't necessarily expect, which played into why they didn't want to end on a cliffhanger in which we don't know the result of Addison's leap:

I think people have assumed that reuniting the two of them would be the endpoint of the series. And what we realized in Season 2 was that reuniting them in the leap space was actually a fantastic new starting point for the show. And so we definitely didn’t want to bury that. We wanted to leave you with that.

As fans likely remember, Season 2's opening featured the upsetting reveal that Addison moved on after Ben's presumed death during his three-year absence. Not only that, but she was also seeing another person. Fans weren't happy with the change, and even Caitlin Bassett revealed to CinemaBlend tht she had doubts about it. But, now, at the end of the season, we have a better idea of what the showrunners were working toward.

Quantum Leap managed to win many over on Addison's new boyfriend, Tom Westfall, to the point that I was sad when they broke up. Now that the same happened with Ben's fling through time, Hannah Carson, it's clear that the point of this storyline was to explore whether Ben and Addison can rekindle their previous love in Season 3. It also makes the dynamic of completing a leap much more complex, which offers a chance to tell new stories, should the series get the chance. Caitlin Bassett told CinemaBlend she was optimistic about a renewal, but Dean Georgaris said there are no new updates to share at this time:

We have no updates. I think we’re incredibly excited about where the show is creatively. I think we feel like we’re just strong and getting stronger, and we have a lot of stories we can tell. I think it just becomes about what makes financial sense for the business folks whose job it is to do that part for a living. And we sure hope the answer is yes. And we’re gonna do everything we can to persuade them.

Big twists and an entertaining storyline can maintain viewers' interest in a show. However, if fans really want to increase the odds of a renewal, they would do well to spread the word about Quantum Leap and the fact that it's streamable with a Peacock subscription. Viewership is still the key factor when it comes to a show's survival, especially for those that air on primetime network TV. There are already so many promising shows on the 2024 TV schedule, so I'm just hoping we'll learn that Season 3 will happen and begin later this fall.

Though Quantum Leap is done for the season, there's still plenty of reason to revisit Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock. I still maintain my stance that it's one of the best science fiction shows one can watch right now, so fans owe it to themselves to let as many people as possible know about the series.