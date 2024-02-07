How To Watch Abbott Elementary Season 3 And Stream Emmy-Winning Comedy Online From Anywhere

How To Watch Abbott Elementary Season 3 Online

Watch Abbott Elementary Season 3: Synopsis

Hot off the heels of winning three Golden Globes and an Emmy, comes the third season of the much-loved ABC comedy Abbott Elementary. Changes are afoot and relationships are budding. Keep reading to discover how to watch Abbott Elementary Season 3 online and wherever you are.

The mockumentary-style sitcom is one of the hottest comedies around right now, with creator and lead actress Quinta Brunton (A Black Lady Sketch Show) seamlessly moving from Instagram sensation to highly decorated network show runner.

Perhaps the most anticipated storyline of Season 3 will see whether the kindling romance between her character Janine and fellow teacher Gregory (Tyler James Williams) will burst in to flames. It's a classic will-they-won't-they narrative trodden many times before by the likes of Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd in Moonlighting or Jim and Pam in The Office... and we're here for it!

Elsewhere, principal Ava is bringing some revolutionary Ivy League ideas to the Philadelphia public school. Plus, we'll get the chance to catch up with Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), together with some new faces on campus.

And with the show's global popularity growing season to season, some of TV's biggest stars are queuing up to guest star. So far nothing has been given away about who might tread the halls of Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, but judging by the pedigree of past guests like Taraji P. Henson and Leslie Odom Jr, we have high hopes.

Season 3 starts with a double-header called "Career Day" (Parts 1 and 2). So find your locker, open your textbooks and prepare for more Abbott antics. Here's how to watch Abbott Elementary Season 3 online and stream episodes as they land with our guide.

How to watch Abbott Elementary Season 3 in the US

Abbott Elementary is an ABC production, meaning that you can watch every episode on that network at 9pm ET / PT every Wednesday. The first two episodes of Season 3 premiere on Wednesday, February 7.

Note that there will also be a special post-Oscars episode on Sunday, March 10.

If you don't have an antenna and don't have ABC as part of your cable plan, there are still plenty of options to watch Abbott Elementary through a variety of cable alternatives. The most affordable option is Sling TV, where local ABC channels are available in select markets (so double check yours is included before you buy) with its Sling Blue plan. The Sling TV price for this plan is $45 a month, though you can save 50% on your first month.

Alternatively, Fubo is a pricier but more comprehensive OTT option. ABC comes with its entry-level Pro plan for $79..99 a month, and new users can give it a try and watch Abbott Elementary without cost with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

If you don't mind waiting a day to stream Abbott Elementary, Hulu is another avenue, with plans starting from $7.99 a month. Or pay a couple of dollars more to include the streaming service within a Disney Plus Bundle.

How to watch Abbott Elementary from anywhere

On vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Abbott Elementary Season 3 as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some countries you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Abbott Elementary as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Sling, Hulu or Disney Plus, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - to access Hulu, for instance, you'll need to be connected to a US server

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

Watch Abbott Elementary Season 3 in Canada

Abbott Elementary Season 3 will be broadcast in exactly the same slot as it is south of the border – so that's 9pm ET / PT on Wednesdays, with new episodes starting from February 7 – on the country's Global TV channel.

That means if you're in Canada you can also watch absolutely FREE and without cable for the seven days after broadcast on the Global TV website or via its apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV devices and select Samsung Smart TVs.

Outside of Canada right now? Use a VPN to access you stream as you would back home.

Can I watch Abbott Elementary Season 3 in the UK?

Previous seasons of Abbott Elementary are available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK. But, at the time of writing, no premiere date for Season 3 has yet been announced.

The Disney Plus price in the UK now starts from £4.99 a month with the recent introduction of an ad-supported plan. Alternatively you can continue an ad-free experience and pay £7.99 a month for its Standard plan. For 4K streams you'll need the Premium plan, which costs £10.99 a month.

Are you from overseas? Don't forget that Americans and Canadians who want to watch their own Abbott Elementary stream from back home can do so using a VPN.

Can I watch Abbott Elementary Season 3 in Australia?

Much like in the UK, there isn't yet a release date to stream Abbott Elementary Season 3 Down Under. But it will be on Disney Plus when it finally arrives.

Go monthly with Disney Plus for $13.99 or get a great saving by opting for it annual plan for $113.99.

Want to watch in Australia now? If you grab a VPN as described above, you'll be able to watch geo-blocked content in the country.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Trailer

What Is The Release Date Of Abbott Elementary Season 3? Abbott Elementary Season 3 premieres with its first two episodes on Wednesday, February 7 on ABC in the US and Global TV in Canada. No release date has yet been announced in the UK or Australia, where it will be streamed via Disney Plus. The episode schedule for Abbott Elementary Season 3 is: Episode 1: "Career Day: Part 1" - February 7

Episode 2: "Career Day: Part 2" - February 7

Episode 3: "Gregory's Garden Goofballs" - February 14

Episode 4: "Smoking" - February 21

Episode 5: "Breakup" - February 28

Episode 6 - March 6

Episode 7 - March 10

Episode 8 - March 13

Episode 9 - March 20

Episode 10 - March 27

Episode 11 - April 3

Episode 12 - April 10