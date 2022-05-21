Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore Throws Major Shade At Co-Star Marlo Hampton While Addressing Jealousy Claims

If you’re a Real Housewives fan, then you know that the franchise queen of comebacks is a title arguably held by Kenya Moore, who is known to even take her shade and throw it at Andy Cohen sometimes. She started as a main castmate on the Atlanta spinoff in 2012 and here she is, all these years later, peach still in hand amidst a majorly redefined cast without the likes of Porsha Williams or Cynthia Bailey. The currently airing Season 14 sees Marlo Hampton upgraded from longtime “friend of the show” to an actual peach-holder herself and, supposedly, she had called out Moore for being jealous of her rise in notoriety. Well, surprise, surprise, the OG has some major shade for her “new” co-star while addressing the insinuations.

On the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show (which is being filled in by guest hosts for its final season), noted actor (andBravo superfan) Michael Rapaport questioned Kenya Moore about her long-standing feud with Marlo Hampton on their show. (Which should've been slightly awkward since Rapaport and Moore use to have their own little feud going on...) He mentioned how he interviewed Hampton just recently, who supposedly told him that Moore was just “jealous.” And Moore did not hold back in her reaction. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said:

Jealous? That’s really silly. I’m an icon, she’s an ex-con. Why would I be jealous? No. Facts. Facts. Never, never. Why? Where’s the lie?

The star appears to be referencing her fellow castmate’s arrest history. Per Radar Online, we know that Marlo Hampton has been arrested several times in the past on charges related to battery. But really, this reference to that past wasn’t exactly warranted because Hampton never actually said she was jealous while on Wendy Williams. (However, the reality series might be a different story.) During her own interview with Michael Rapaport, she had only shared that Moore was “not happy” about her leveling up in the ranks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The tit-for-tat didn’t end there, either. Marlo Hampton got wind of what her co-star said in reaction to what she did (not really) say. But the 46-year-old ultimately decided to go the high road by admitting on Instagram that she was indeed an “ex-con” and that she’s turned her life around since then. See the post (with all her former mugshots included, by the way) below:

A post shared by M A R L O H A M P T O N (@marlohampton) A photo posted by on

Already in the first two episodes of the RHOA, viewers have seen their notorious rivalry erupt again on-screen as well. Kenya Moore in particular had a lot of constructive criticism (or shade, some might call it) about her co-star's “Le’Archive” party. And it’s expected that their clashing continues in future episodes.

Kenya Moore promised, though, you guys! She said that she was retiring her supposed “villain” role on the show for good. But from where I’m sitting, that doesn’t look to be all the case. Find out what happens next on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as new episodes premiere on Sundays, 8 p.m. EST on Bravo and are available next-day with Peacock Premium.