While Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Used To Be My Favorite, The Latest Season Isn't Great, And I'm Not The Only One Who Thinks So

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is halfway through its thirteen season and I have yet to feel a spark that has me excited to tune in every Wednesday to catch up with the ladies. By this point, I should be on the edge of my seat, fully engrossed in the drama and on a side, like I was with RHOOC (Go Team Heather). And yet, I can’t bring myself to care about any of the storylines taking place.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was supposed to be a breath of fresh air into the franchise, but things feel more stale than ever. I was hoping that with Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton both leaving, pointless arguments between the ladies would end, but the opposite seems to be true.

(Image credit: Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Is Lacking In All Areas

At first, I thought it was just me losing interest in the hit Bravo franchise, but the other iterations are keeping me entertained so that can’t be the case. And I’m not alone in my criticism, so something definitely isn’t working with the current season.

Instead of focusing on Kyle’s alleged marital struggles like the teaser had promised viewers, fans like myself were given a several-episode arc regarding speculation over why she was wearing a new ring. Maybe this would have been a big deal if she only ever wore her wedding band, but the actress and entrepreneur has a vast collection of jewelry, so this isn’t as shocking as her costars made it seem. After twelve episodes I’m still left wondering if her marriage to Mo is in danger, or if it’s all tabloid fodder.

Even the ladies’ individual storylines -- like Erika’s journey to create a Vegas residency, Garcelle’s story about her struggles with raising teenage sons, and Sutton’s dating life -- aren’t keeping me entertained the way they might have in past season.

The women clearly don’t get along. The veteran cast members seem more robotic than ever before, as if they’re too aware that they are being filmed and have now had proper media training,. And there seems to be a lack of lavish vacations. Overall, season 13 is a total snooze fest, and I’m not the only one who thinks that.

(Image credit: Bravo)

RHOBH Super Fans Aren’t Happy With The Season Either

I totally understand that not every season of The Real Housewives is going to be exciting, but when the entire fan base is flooding social media with their disinterest, there’s definitely something wrong. After all, fans rarely agree on anything when it comes to the franchise.

Case in point, the viewers can’t even agree on whose to blame for the boring season. X user @NancyVicious3 seems to be blaming new cast member Annemarie, writing:

Oh god… wait…. Annemarie is in the opening credits? We are stick with her?! So boring ewwww #RHOBH

In all fairness to Annemarie, the season was boring before she joined, so I don’t think she’s the root cause. The unofficial Team Lisa Renna camp seems to blame the lackluster season on the actress not being a part of the show. Regardless, one thing that’s certain is that this cast isn’t doing it for RHOBH fanatics.

The other issue is that the series is lacking in what made it so watchable to begin with. As X User @Realitytvguru13 tweeted:

I can’t with how bad this show has gotten 😭 it used to be top tier wealth and glam and riches and we are not getting any of that #RHOBH

Do you hear that Bravo and Andy Cohen? We want more glam and nonsense wealthy shenanigans, and less of whatever is going on during this season.

With twelve episodes still left of the season, I haven’t written off the season completely but I am skeptical if they can turn things around. One thing is for certain, if things don’t improve I think it’s time Cohen and the other executive producers consider trying something new - like cutting out a key negative element of the franchise: alcohol. Or perhaps, the cable network needs to give RHOBH the New York treatment with a total reboot.

You can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills every Wednesday at 8 PM or stream it the next day with an active Peacock subscription.