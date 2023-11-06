RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Opens Up About Her Marriage At BravoCon And Filming Amid Mauricio Troubles

The Real Housewives has grown into a massive franchise, one that is big enough to necessitate a yearly convention for fans. BravoCon 2023 happened over the weekend in Las Vegas, and there was plenty of wild news coming from that event. That includes Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards opening up about her marriage , and what it’s like filming amid Mauricio troubles.

RHOBH OG Kyle Richards has been on every season of the show, with her marriage to Mauricio Umansky taking a few hits over the years. But this season they’re at the center of the narrative, with the couple making headlines for separating. While repping Beverly Hills at BravoCon, Richards opened up about what it was like filming amid her interpersonal drama. The second episode of Season 13 saw Dori ask Kyle about her marriage, to uncomfortable results. Richards explained to Deadline why she reacted that way, saying:

I was very uncomfortable when Dorit asked me that question about by marriage on camera. You can see that I clammed up immediately and I got nervous. I wasn’t ready to talk about any issues that were going on. I wasn’t even knowing how to handle that in my life without cameras.

And clam up she did. Since Richards’ separation with Umansky seemingly happened after Season 14 wrapped, it seems like the Halloween Ends actress was trying to keep her private struggles away from the camera. But that’s a bit of a fool’s errand when you’re a Real Housewife.

There’s a ton of mystery surrounding exactly what is going on between Kyle and Mauricio, who were the golden couple of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years. Rumors are swirling, including allegations of an affair surrounding both of them. Although Richards did attend the premiere of Dancing With The Stars to support her husband, despite the separation. While appearing on the RHOBH panel at BravoCon, Richards offered more perspective on what was happening as she filmed Season 13, saying:

It was sort of new for me what we were going through. We were starting the show – and even today, we still live under the same roof – and I just didn't know how to manage that. And I also am somebody who can't pretend. I don't have a very good poker face. So, when a lot of those things with my husband (happened), you can see I'm clearly not that thrilled or happy.

Talk about a strained relationship. And the tension that Kyle and Mo felt is understandably coming through in their scenes together on RHOBH Season 13. All eyes are on what’s happening with the Halloween star, with rumors swirling about Richards’ body amid photo shop rumors and weight loss. And only time will tell if the former couple find a way to make amends, especially as they’re still living in the same house together.

Of course, there’s another Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple who is also facing rumors lately: Dorit and PK Kemsley. Dorit spoke to ET at BravoCon to address talks about her own relationship, and chatter online that she and Mauricio were having an affair. In her words:

We got word that they were going to release it, and I just... it's a rumor and it's hearsay, and we really wanted to shut it down because it's not true. I know how these things kind of build and grow.

Since we’re just a few episodes into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, it should be fascinating to see how these plot points ultimately play out. Dorit is also still recovering from the trauma of her break-in , which might be the reason for some tension within her marriage. Only time will tell.