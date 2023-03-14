RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais On Filming The New Season Without Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production on Season 13, and things are going to look a bit different when the show returns. While most of the cast is returning for another round of shade-fueled shenanigans, veteran star Lisa Rinna is not returning. Needless to say, her absence will certainly be felt by longtime viewers of the popular reality TV series. But on the other side of that equation, you can’t help but wonder how her former castmates are doing now that she’s no longer in the mix. Well, Garcelle Beauvais provided an update on what it’s been like filming without Rinna.

Garcelle Beauvais has been on RHOBH since its tenth season and, in that time, she’s become more than familiar with the vibe associated with the show. One could argue that Lisa Rinna was one of the stars who helped set the tone (and draw viewers). Beauvais recently gave an update on filming for Season 13 and, based on her comments, things are going well:

Honestly, really good. We’re all reconnecting and having fun so far.

That’s definitely a positive sign in regards to the chemistry between the leads and in turn, the quality of the show as a whole. The 56-year-old actress and talk show host had actually just wrapped up the cast’s trip to Las Vegas when Page Six asked her for an update. Considering how things go on Beverly Hills, it’s possible that there may have been some drama during the excursion to Sin City, but these comments suggest that the group mostly had fun.

Though Garcelle Beavais didn’t reference her co-star by name this time, she has spoken out about Lisa Rinna’s Real Housewives exit before. Just a few weeks ago, Beauvais appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show and, when asked for her thoughts on Rinna’s exit, she said, “I’m good. … I’m so good. Period.” Beauvais did give her old colleague credit for leaving her mark on the series but declared that “now it’s time for [the] new.”

As that transition period has played out, Lisa Rinna herself has been candid about her decision to bow out. The 59-year-old actress gave a blunt reason for leaving the show , as she said that she “fucking hated” filming the most recent season. Rinna lost her mom while filming, but she also attributes her departure to a belief that her conflict with Kathy Hilton in Aspen wasn’t represented in a fair manner. She’s since opined that the series might become “boring” now that she’s not on it.

I’m not sure just how many people would agree with her. Remaining cast members Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff can arguably still generate a fair amount of buzz. But in all honesty, it may still take some time for fans to get used to one of Bravo’s most iconic housewives not being around. We’ll just have to wait and see if Beauvais and the gang can keep the public hooked.