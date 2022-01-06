Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby Is Responding To Fans On Social Media, And It's Not Going Over Well

Mary Cosby is one of the most controversial stars on the Bravo network. She faced allegations of racism in the first season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, a tradition which continues in the still-airing second season. In particular, fans have taken issue with certain insensitive comments on the show about Mexican and Asian people. Cosby first attempted to apologize for her words amidst the initial backlash, but now she's calling out critics on social media one by one. And it's not going over so well.

The drama hit a fever pitch both on and off screen after the January 2 episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. A major argument ensued amongst the cast when Mary Cosby essentially doubled down that she wasn't being hurtful by making the “slanted-eye” remark to newcomer Jennie Nguyen. Afterwards on Twitter, their co-star Meredith Marks revealed that she later tried to have a “productive” conversation with Cosby. When a fan had a less-than-supportive take of Cosby in the comments, the reality star had an intense response, saying,

What’s wrong with you? Go jump! I don’t care what you think? I don’t know you and don’t want too! You would not understand me anyway…

Many of the replies she got back in return were upset with the implication that she was suggesting suicide by saying “go jump.” One user wrote that it was “unacceptable” and that she should “take the high road.” But most fans who responded questioned how Mary Cosby could possibly be the leader of a church in Salt Lake City with that kind of reaction.

The confusion didn't stop there, either. One Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan reacted to the episode by saying that watching Mary Cosby wasn't enjoyable anymore because it was “rooted in darkness.” Cosby appeared to interpret it as though the individual was being racist against her, meanwhile other social media users were flabbergasted by her read on it. See this fan's response to the exchange here:

She definitely wasn’t saying that. You saw “darkness” and just ran with it.January 3, 2022 See more

Another fan joked that one could probably have a more “productive” conversation “with a brick wall” than with Mary Cosby, to which the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star quickly wrote that he in fact looked like a brick wall. Several commentators hit back yet again to say that a self-proclaimed spiritual leader normally wouldn't engage that way, with one Bravo viewer even stating that Cosby’s time on the show should be over after “attacking fans” on top of everything else.

The back-and-forth raged on, though, between Mary Cosby and unhappy Real Housewives of Salt Lake City commentators. In fact, after one Twitter user brought up the fact of Cosby marrying her step-grandfather as a sign of her lack of logic, the 49-year-old called them “an evil soul.” And again, it didn't go over well because some fans suggested that she get off social media, as can be seen below:

Mary I think it’s time to take your lithium and stay off Twitter for a while in the name of Jesus Christ our lord and savior 😂 😬January 4, 2022 See more

There were some fans, to be fair, who came to Mary Cosby’s defense, despite her controversial on-screen comments. But it's as Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen has said to many a housewife where they can be “a mess on social media.” If we're going by the overwhelming negative response to Cosby’s new attempts to defend herself, then it might just be that she won’t be asked back for the third season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. (Just sayin', remember what happened to franchise co-star Kelly Dodd?)