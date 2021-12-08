Mary Cosby Slams Real Housewives Co-Stars For ‘Cult’ Church Rumors And Comparisons To Jen Shah
The pastor-turned-Real Housewives headliner has a bone to pick with these cult insinuations.
The drama in the sophomore season The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is starting to escalate. With Jen Shah’s arrest fresh on everyone's mind, the cast has turned its attention to anyone else who is potentially hiding something in the group. With this, everyone suddenly has a lot to say about not only Shah but also how First Lady Mary Cosby of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church correlate. They even discussed rumors that the church might be a cult. The pastor herself has since slammed her Bravo co-stars for the insinuations and comparisons made on the show.
On the most recent episode, a former member of Mary Cosby’s church (who is also a friend of Lisa Barlow) actually stated that he mortgaged his house and gave Cosby $300,000 for her armpit odor gland removal surgery. He's no longer with the congregation, but Barlow believes he suffers from “religious trauma.” Whitney Rose also suggested that her co-star's patrons worship her as though she were God. Cosby became visibly upset about these conversations on the RHSLC. But on the Bravo After Show, the reality TV star elaborated on what she really thinks, saying:
The speculation about the alleged cult-like church kicked off when the group became worried after Jen Shah’s legal troubles, specifically about how they could be implicated. Heather Gay vocalized to everyone that it was important to know the extent of what was going on with Mary Cosby so they wouldn't be as blindsided as they were about Shah, if something serious did in fact come out. Apparently, though, Cosby has an issue with why these comparisons were made in the first place. She shared:
It's currently unclear if the Real Housewives star's church has faced any legal action concerning the allegations. However, a few months ago, she was hit with charges for unlawfully sheltering a minor, who was supposedly a member. What's more is that she has engendered yet another backlash from Bravo fans on social media following Sunday's episode – specifically for seeming to buy off her co-stars with expensive accessories and then later making problematic comments about Hispanic individuals and crime.
Suffice to say, it's getting intense on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. While Mary Cosby is fending off these cult rumors, Jen Shah is endeavoring to have her case thrown out entirely. Check back here for more updates on the situation.
