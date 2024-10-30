I Just Learned One Recurring NCIS Actor Asked To Be Killed Off After Joining A Major Sitcom, And It’s Hilarious How They Feel About The Request Now
You gotta think about the bigger picture.
If you’ve been a longtime NCIS viewer, or if you’ve been catching up in the show with your Paramount+ subscription, you may remember actor Matt Jones for playing Ned Dorneget, a probationary agent who was introduced in the Season 9 episode “Sins of the Father” and became a full-fledged agent by Season 12’s “Troll.” Sadly, Ned died just one episode later, although this was a request that Jones made so that he could star opposite Anna Faris and Allison Janney in the sitcom Mom. However, looking back, Jones regrets making said request, which is kind of hilarious.
During his conversation with fellow NCIS alums Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo on their podcast Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, Matt Jones recounted how during the period where he was making occasional appearances as Ned Dorneget, he was also starring in pilots for various TV networks that didn’t get picked up. As such, these guest-starring roles were necessary for him to pay the bills, with another notable example of this being his 12-episode Breaking Bad stint as Badger. Then Mom, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, was picked up, giving Jones his biggest small screen gig yet. As the actor told Weatherly and de Pablo:
Matt Jones appeared in six episode of NCIS across Season 9, 10 and 12, and if Gary Glasberg, who passed away in 2016, had had his way, Ned Dorneget would have continued popping up. But because Jones was preparing to do Mom, he felt at the time that it was necessary to make sure Ned could never be brought back. So in “The Lost Boys,” Season 12’s penultimate episode, Ned died in an explosion triggered by Daniel Budd, the leader of the terrorist group known as The Calling. Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs Gibbs later saw Dorneget alongside the ghosts of other deceased NCIS colleagues from his life (Paula Cassidy, Mike Franks, Kate Todd, Jenny Shepard and Christopher Pacci).
While joining Mom was obviously a major win for Jones’ career, as you can see from that last sentence in the above quote, he regrets permanently closing the door on Ned Dorneget. With NCIS running its 22nd season on the 2024 TV schedule, and Mom having concluded its eight-season run in 2021 (Jones didn’t appear in the final two seasons), the character could have easily returned by this point and reunited with characters like Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee, Brian Dietzen’s Jimmy Palmer and Rocky Carroll’s Leon Vance.
However, when Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo said they would have liked for him to have come along with them to Hungary to shoot their upcoming spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Matt Jones mentioned how since he “nothing” like he used to, perhaps he could still return to the franchise as a new character. He also mused about reprising Ned as a ghost again (which de Pablo would like to do with Ziva’s half-brother Ari Haswari). So even though Ned’s story among the living has long since concluded, maybe there’s hope for him to one day get involved with this procedural universe again in a different capacity.
If that ends up happening, CinemaBlend will let you know about it. Until then, catch new episodes of NCIS Mondays at 9 PM ET, and NCIS: Tony & Ziva will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ sometime on the 2025 TV schedule.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.