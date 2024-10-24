RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Reacts To Andy Cohen Shutting Down Jennifer Aydin’s Casting Claims

In the years since its inception, the Real Housewives franchise has become a sensation on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). It's a great time to be a fan, with four different cities currently airing at the same time. But fans are eager to know what's going to happen with The Real Housewives of New Jersey, after they were unable to film a traditional reunion. And now Margaret Josephs has reacted to Andy Cohen shutting down Jennifer Aydin’s casting claims.

While RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice was happy with the revised reunion, the fact that the women couldn't be in one room was a sign that a casting shakeup was needed. There's been no word from the network, leading fans to wonder about what's going to happen in the Garden State after the explosive Season 14 finale. In a conversation with Dorinda Medley on Radio Andy, Josephs shared her reaction to comments made by both Aydin and Cohen, offering:

I was like, ‘Whew.’ That is not something you say lightly. I said, ‘Big mistake,’ and when Andy debunked it, I was like, you know, she was putting her place. You don't go around saying those things when we are on a hiatus and a break and no one's getting the phone call, you don't go around so cocky and behave that way. I would never be so presumptuous to say something like that and I think, you know, she was told exactly what the real truth is.

Margaret and Jennifer have feuded for years on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, so it should be no surprise that she's shaking her head at this situation. It seems the cast is still i the dark about who will be back, and Aydin's comments on a recent Instagram Live about returning (alongside Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania) weren't exactly true. We'll just have to keep waiting for official news from the network.

Margaret has battle with Teresa and a number of other women during her years on RHONJ, so she's not exactly someone who guards her words. And later on in the same interview with RHONY alum Dorinda Medley, she said:

It's not acceptable. That is why we're having issues on the show to start out with. Just like dial it back and everybody should pipe down.

Bravo is presumably keeping busy with the new season of RHOSLC, RHOC, RHOP, and RHONY that are currently airing on the network. And as such, we still haven't heard news about what's going on in New Jersey. Hopefully that happens sooner rather than later, otherwise another cast member might speculate and go viral like Jennifer Aydin.

(Image credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

What Andy Cohen said about the RHONJ rumors.

After Aydin "confirmed" on an Instagram Live that she was returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, eventually Andy Cohen was forced to address the matter on the radio. When asked by co-host and friend John Hill about the casting claim, he said:

What? No. Jennifer Aydin confirmed that she’s returning? No, no, no. We’ve done nothing. We’ve done absolutely — I mean, well, no. Actually, we’ve done plenty, but that’s not, that’s not, no.

There you have it. While it sounds like things are moving behind the scenes, no official offers have gone out to the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And I have to wonder if/how Jennifer Aydin's viral comments might impact her ability to return. Although I have to say, messy behavior like this is why she makes such a great Housewife.

While we wait for new information about RHONJ, there are four great seasons currently airing on Bravo. For now, check out the TV premiere premiere list.