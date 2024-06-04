Andy Cohen Explains Why Real Housewives Of New Jersey Won’t Get A Reunion For Season 14, And As A Fan I Get It
RHONJ is skipping its reunion for the first time ever, and Andy Cohen explained why.
Since its inception, the Real Housewives franchise has grown into a massive hit, with a number of cities airing new episodes at any given point. Right now we've got The Real Housewives of New Jersey airing on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription), which I think might be one of the best reality shows of all time. We're currently in the midst of Season 14, which will not be getting a reunion special for the first time in the show's history. Andy Cohen explained why RHONJ won’t be reuniting this time around, and as a longtime fan I get it.
New Jersey was the first Real Housewives show I watched, because as a NJ native I couldn't resist. While I'm still a fan, the past few seasons have been dark, especially related to the feud between OG Teresa Giudice and and Melissa and Joe Gorga. Cohen recently called in to Radio Andy, where he gave context to the decision to skip a reunion for Season 14. As he put it:
Well, I'm intrigued. The Real Housewives of New Jersey has had plenty of explosive and truly iconic moments throughout the years, starting with Teresa's infamous table flip. And it sounds like the finale is going to feature a conflict that's so big satisfying that a reunion wasn't needed. If the finale delivers another iconic Housewives moment, I could see why rehashing things in a reunion might be a let down... especially after we've seen some of the same arguments happening for years.
When news of RHONJ skipping the reunion leaked online, fans assumed this was due to Melissa and Teresa not wanting to be in the same room with each other. The two in-laws's relationship finally reached a breaking point last season, with Melissa missing Teresa's wedding to Louie. But it tuns out that the producers were all on the same page after the finale was cut and edited. In that same interview, Cohen further explained this by saying:
So what exactly is going to go down? It's unclear, but the trailer for Season 14 seemingly opened on the aftermath of the group event, with Dolores (who is rumored to be in the cast of The Traitors Season 3) left alone at a dinner table alone. The alliances of the RHONJ ladies are shifting this year, so exactly what goes down in the finale is a mystery.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes Sundays on Bravo. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.