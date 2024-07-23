‘I Was Happy With It': RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice And More Explain Why The Revised Reunion Was For The Best

In the years since its inception, the Real Housewives franchise has become an expansive and wildly popular one. Multiple cities are currently airing on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription), including fan favorite The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Season 14 is almost over, and Teresa Giudice and more have explained why the revised version of the reunion works. Tre was even quoted saying "I'm happy with it." Let's break it all down.

Earlier this month it was revealed that RHONJ isn't getting a traditional reunion for the first time in the show's history. For longtime fans who consider Jersey one of the best reality shows ever, this was both a bummer and concerning about the show's future. People recently spoke with Teresa, as well as her co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, about the altered reunion, which will be a watch party where the women are divided by their friend groups. Giudice addressed this pivot, saying:

I was happy with it. The viewers are going to have to see how it plays out, I can't give it away, but I feel good with it.

Interesting. It doesn't sound like the OG of RHONJ is too concerned about the change in format for Season 14's ending. And Teresa thinks that fans will understand why this pivot had to happen, given apparent animosity among the cast. Luckily Housewives fans won't have to wait too long before finding out what goes down for themselves.

Giudice isn't the only RHONJ cast member who is praising the show's lack of a traditional reunion. Fan favorite Dolores Catania (who recently filmed The Traitors Season 3) also echoed that she was happy with how thing ultimately ended for Season 14. In her words:

We were all happy with it. To be honest, we were all okay and left saying ... well, I don't want to ruin it for the fans. But it's worth the wait.

So close to a spoiler! Dolores stopped herself, but it seems like the separated watch parties were a far less stressful experience for the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. After all, reunions usually take a full day to film and are full of vicious arguments and receipts.

Jennifer Aydin's family secrets were exposed on the show, so she knows all too well how draining filming a full season and then a three-part reunion can be. She also spoke to People about how much she enjoyed ending the season without having to come to blows with certain members of the cast. In her words:

I didn't have to see anybody I didn't like or that I'm not getting along with. It was quite pleasant! Amongst ourselves, we all aired our grievances and our gripes and we all communicated. It wasn't the fighting that you usually see. And the fans are as sick of the fighting as I am, so I think they're going to love it.

While the cast seems content with how RHONJ Season 14 ends, only time will tell how the audience reacts. Jersey fans are some of the most passionate out of all the Housewives franchises, and they're not afraid to make their opinions known on social media. Reunion drama is usually petty juicy, and it sounds like there will be little to no arguing in the upcoming watch party.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Sundays on Bravo. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.