I Love To See The RHOSLC Fanbase Growing, But Was Surprised To Hear John Oliver Declare How Much He Adores The Bravo Series
I'd love to know if John Oliver has a RH tagline for himself.
The series that make up Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise rank among the best reality shows airing right now. Its Salt Lake City-set spinoff, in particular is high on the list, and it's developed quite a following. The latest cast just closed out Season 5 amid the 2025 TV schedule and, as I expected, they didn't disappoint. What I didn't expect, though was for John Oliver, to take the time and share just how much he loves the show.
John Oliver was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his own talk show, Last Week Tonight (which is streamable with a Max subscription). While conversing about his long-running series and notable discourse he’s been subject to, the comedian revealed some programs he loves to watch. During the interview, which is on YouTube, he name-dropped Real Housewives of Salt Lake City along with his favorite football (or soccer) team:
The Big Mouth alum seems to be a man of varied TV tastes, based on his comments. While he deals with politically and socially relevant comedy material at work, it’s cool to know that he unwinds with a bit of reality TV drama now and then. Of course, if you’re unfamiliar with the women of SLC, you should know that some of their wildest scenes could be considered comedic gold. In short, I'd say the British Emmy winner is an unexpected but wonderful addition to this fandom.
Funny enough, near the end of the interview, John Oliver promised Stephen Colbert that he’d fill him in on the franchise the next time they sat down for a chat. Oliver weighed in on why the show is so endearing to him --- as well as his belief that much of the may end up like ex-co-star Jen Shah (who was sentenced to six years in prison):
John Oliver's humorous love and dedication to the RHOSLC seems very real. I really appreciate that he’s such a fan that he’s willing to gush over the girls to close out his interview. I'd honestly love to think that Oliver and Steven Colbert will indeed follow up on this discussion the next time they cross paths.
RHOSLC has been a small-screen juggernaut since its debut in 2020. From the jump, the show hasn't been short of drama, with Jen Shah's money-making methods, being a particularly big topic of discussion. There was also Heather Gay's viral monologue from Season 4, which she shared when confronting Monica Garcia. Reality TV shows can certainly be acquired tastes, but I'd love to think that this Housewives spinoff could attract plenty of fans.
John Oliver’s enthusiastic promotion on Stephen Colbert’s talk show is a testament to the show's reach. I'm hopeful that his spiel will help The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recruit even more fans while current viewers await Season 6. If you want to relive all the scandal and fun or get up to date with RHOSLC, you can stream all five Seasons and the reunion shows using a Peacock subscription.
