The DWTS Crew Combined RHOSLC’s Viral Heather Gay Monologue With The Cell Block Tango, And I Can’t Look Away

While Dancing With the Stars had its super-sized Season 32 finale over a month ago, some of the pros and celebrity contestants are still performing together. The latest DWTS tour kicked off earlier this month, bringing the hit dancing series to dozens of cities across the country with some fan-favorite pros and Season 32 celebrity contestants. Many of the pros have been keeping their followers entertained on social media and giving them a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road. However, they recently shared their best BTS footage yet, as they created a hilarious crossover between DWTS, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and the musical Chicago.

Longtime pro and DWTS tour host Emma Slater shared a TikTok of Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Ezra Sosa surprising everybody else in catering with a performance. But, this wasn't just any performance. It was a rendition of Heather Gay’s viral monologue from Season 4, Episode 16 of RHOSLC when she confronted Monica Garcia, and it was set to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago, making it all the more perfect. Take a look at this masterpiece for yourself:

Along with Slater, new pro Rylee Arnold, Season 32 champ Xochitl Gomez, and Jenna Johnson were hyping them up in the video. There was also Gleb Savchenko in the back behind the guys proudly recording the whole thing and giving "Kris Jenner vibes" as Morgan.Tomberlin pointed out in the comments.

Along with the hilarious dance that replaced "pop," "six" and "squish" for "receipts" "proof" and "timelines," some commenters were on their A-game saying things like this comment from genesisxjoy:

Alan ate them up lowkey 🤩

Nataliemarie also had a great comment as she wrote:

Brandon gives such boy band vibes… he’s rlly gettin into it😭🙌🏻

While fans are clearly loving this moment, that video was not even the best performance they’ve done to that viral sound. After Johnson posted a TikTok of her and the Utah crew of the DWTS tour, including Arnold and Alexis Warr, doing the cell block dance to Gay’s monologue, the guys did the same thing, posted by Bersten, and it’s hard to choose who did it better. It’s clear that they’ve been doing a lot of dancing on the tour, whether in front of the fans or behind the scenes, and they’re having so much fun.

Much of the DWTS crew will be on tour through March 27, meaning these TikTok performances are likely going to continue for the next two months. This only means that those who are unable to go to the tour will still be able to watch some incredible dancing, especially if they keep uploading the surprise and random routines to TikTok.

Maybe Heather Gay should compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars since the dancers seem to love using the sound from her iconic monologue. Since the upcoming season likely won’t be premiering until fall on the 2024 TV schedule, the cast won’t be announced until right before the season premieres. It’s never too late to hope, however, especially following fellow Bravo star Ariana Madix’s successful turn on the show when she landed in third place for Season 32, which can be watched with a Disney+ subscription.

So, here's hoping this viral rendition of the "Cell Block Tango" makes its way to live television. Whether that dream happens or not, at least we'll always have this hilarious TikTok from the Dancing with the Stars pros to look back on and laugh at.