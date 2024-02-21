Ricky Gervais And More Pay Tribute After The Office UK's Ewen MacIntosh Dies At 50
The creators of The UK version of The Office say goodbye to one of the show's underrated stars.
Some characters in TV and film steal the show every time they’re on screen. Fans of the original UK version of The Office know all about that thanks to “Big Keith,” the accountant played by Ewen MacIntosh. Unfortunately, fans must now say goodbye to the actor. It's being reported that MacIntosh passed away on February 19. Ricky Gervais and others who knew the actor well are now saying farewell.
CNN reports that MacIntosh passed away on Monday. The exact cause of death was not disclosed, but a statement from the actor’s management company states that he had been in ill health for the last couple of years, but passed away peacefully. With the news of Big Kieth’s passing Ricky Gervais, who starred in and co-created The Office, took to Twitter to announce the actor’s death to fans, saying…
The other half of the creative team behind The Office, Stephen Merchant, also reacted to the news of MacIntosh’s death on Twitter. He told a story about the actor doing an improv scene so well that it resulted in the character becoming a bigger part of the show than originally intended. Merchant said…
Fans of The Office will know just how funny MacIntosh was. He was able to be hilarious frequently without saying much of anything. That’s quite a talent. Check out MacIntosh in this scene from The Office for a look at MacIntosh's excellent comedic timing.
Ewen MacIntosh had nearly 80 TV and film credits to his name at the time of his passing, including appearances on Little Britain and in Yorgos Lanthimos' utterly bizarre The Lobster. And yet, the 14 episodes of The Office he appeared in, his first TV role, were far and away his biggest. Despite the series' brief run, it was a major comedic influence, most notably for creating the American version of the show, which ran for a decade.
Based on the responses online from friends and fans, Ewan MacIntosh was truly a well-loved individual who was, by all accounts, just as funny in reality as he was on the screen. He will clearly be missed.
Fans looking for The Office streaming in order to relieve the series don't have to go far. The entire run of the original UK series is available for Hulu subscribers.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
