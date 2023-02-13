Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show: 4 Big Takeaways, Including The Eventual Pregnancy Confirmation

Rihanna took the stage during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, and fans worldwide finally had a chance to see the icon back in action. Ahead of the show, there was a lot of speculation on what hits Rihanna would be singing, how her performance might sound and look, and if her time away from music would play a factor.

Suffice it to say, the overall consensus is that Rihanna reminded Stephen A. Smith and the world why she's an icon. Here are some of the biggest moments being talked about on the internet following the Apple Music halftime show.

She Kicked The Show Off With "Bitch Better Have My Money," And Kept It Rolling

Rihanna has a broad catalog of hit songs to comprise a set list for a Super Bowl halftime performance. Out of all the songs chosen, however, I doubt that many would have predicted she'd kick things off with one of her most aggressive hit songs. "Bitch Better Have My Money" is a bold choice to kick off any TV performance, especially for the biggest TV telecast of the year. But in my opinion, and no doubt millions of others, it set the tone for a memorable spectacle.

Rihanna Didn't Play It Safe For National Television

If the first song wasn't an indication, Rihanna made it clear during her performance she wasn't going to tone things down for a performance on national television. She was breaking it down and moving her hands in places that may have made the television censors a bit nervous. It also felt bold that she performed a couple of songs heavily tied to producer/rapper and current controversial figure Kanye West, though Ye understandably did not make an appearance during the show.

I'd even go so far as to say this halftime break pushed more boundaries than Eminem's performance the year prior, and didn't feel at all like it was forced for the sake of being risqué. It was just Rihanna being the artist fans know her to be, and a performance that felt more heavenly than whatever that one minister dreamed up.

Those High-Rise Platforms Were Downright Terrifying

Super Bowl halftime shows are known for grand stages and theatrics, and while a creative set isn't uncommon, this was something else. While she might've been completely fine up there singing, I couldn't help but worry for Rihanna as she sang on top of a platform held up high above the field by just four wires. It's not something I would've done, especially if I had that kind of money, but maybe that's why I'm not Rihanna, and why Adele doesn't get excited about seeing me.

Rihanna Is Pregnant!

It's one thing to put on an epic halftime show with bold song choices and mid-air choreography, it's quite another to do all of that while being pregnant. Rihanna sent the Internet into a flurry of speculation after viewers suspected her having a baby bump as soon as she began singing. Following the performance, Rihanna's reps confirmed to THR and others that she is indeed expecting her second child after welcoming her first with A$AP Rocky back in May. That's quite a way to break the news, and certainly, one that other celebrities will have trouble topping in the future.

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance was one for the ages, and it's now complete, but the conversations about Rihanna having a baby on the way have only just begun. For now, her halftime performance is certainly worth a rewatch and might be one of the better ones we've seen in the past few years. The coming days will likely bring the official popular consensus on how it ranks compared to other halftime shows.