Rihanna Revealed First TikTok Of Her And A$AP Rocky's Baby, And The Internet Is Here For It

Much like when Rihanna surprisingly released her first song in years by way of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the singer also just surprisingly joined TikTok by posting an adorable video of her and A$AP Rocky’s baby. The video almost instantly went viral, as fans flocked to the social media platform to see this adorable first look at the power couple's child, and they’re in love.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their little guy into the world in May, and this TikTok is the first glimpse the public has gotten of the couple’s baby. The video has a cheeky caption that simply says “hacked,” and the video features Rihanna’s boy being the cutest being on the planet, check it out:

In the video, the singer hilariously asks: “You tryna get Mommy's phone?” while the little boy tries to hold his mom’s phone. We also see the little man riding in the car, and at the very end trying to eat his mom’s phone. I honestly, can’t get over how cute this TikTok is, and neither can the other viewers as they’ve left some amazing comments on the singer’s video.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been famously private about their relationship, and in January the popstar debuted her bump on the red carpet, however, we didn't see any photos of the baby. Until now.

Many were pleasantly surprised to see this video and posted enthusiastic comments like this one from Cayden:

THATS RIHANNAS CHILD? THE CHILD THAT RIHANNA BIRTHED? I DONT FEEL RIGHT LOOKING AT RIHANNAS CHILD

Clearly, a lot of people could relate to this comment because it has over 105 thousand likes. Another popular comment came from Shira who posted:

I feel like I got VIP access being this early to the comments.. 💙 too precious!

It really does feel like we’re getting an unusually close look into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s personal life, and as Grace noted in the video’s comments:

Why does this literally feel illegal

Others were in complete disbelief when they saw the video posting things like Arianne’s comment that said:

YALL THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!😳🥺

Or carrieeliza1 who couldn’t quite comprehend that this was real, posting:

Why do I feel like this was put here by accident 😅

Given how candid the video is, it honestly does feel like the video could have been an accident, or something that was meant for close friends. But, boy are we all happy Riri decided to post it.

Along with all these comments, there were many about how adorable this 'lil guy is, which was to be expected considering his parents are both gorgeous human beings.

The video now has over 6 million views, and it was the perfect way for Rihanna to join TikTok. Hopefully, we’ll get more fun glimpses into her life with her son and longtime boyfriend by way of these little videos.

This surprise TikTok comes on the heels of quite a few surprise announcements from the Fenty founder. On top of releasing a fantastic song with a hit film on the 2022 film schedule after Ryan Coogler convinced her to be on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, she also announced she’ll be putting on the Super Bowl halftime show this year. On top of these three massive surprises, she also rocked the runway with the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 and is still running her companies like the boss she is.