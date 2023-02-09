Adele's Reaction To Rihanna Performing The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Is A+

Adele is once again keeping it real, and saying what I’m assuming quite a few people are thinking, which at this moment is: we’re just going to watch the Super Bowl for Rihanna. As the biggest football game of the year approaches, the Grammy-winner brought it up Rihanna's halftime show during a show in Las Vegas, and made it clear, through the best reaction, that she’d only be going for the halftime show.

At her Las Vegas residency, Adele was caught on video chatting with a fan about the Super Bowl and if they were attending. She admitted, in the most Adele way, that she’d only be going for her fellow pop star, saying:

I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying fuck.

A fan caught the interaction on video, and posted it to Twitter, check it out for yourself:

.@Adele about attending next Sunday's #SuperBowl : "I'm going just for Rihanna, I don't give a freaking flying f*ck"

Rihanna has admitted she’s feeling a bit nervous about performing , which makes sense considering she hadn’t released music in years until her song in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped. However, I’m positive she’s going to kill it, and I have the same attitude as her pal Adele when it comes to how excited I am to see what she does next.

It makes sense that the “Rumor Has It” singer is so stoked for Rihanna, as they’ve been friends for some time, and she even penned the “Umbrella” singer’s Time 100 essay . Adele wrote that she and the halftime headliner are one year apart in age, and she feels like Rihanna has been around forever, and she really looks up to her. The singer wrote:

The progression of her superstardom feels steady, well-deserved and extremely natural.

Adele continued to gush about her fellow popstar, writing about her astonishing career as both a musician and entrepreneur. She explained that since 2005 when “Pon de Replay” came out, and then following the release of “Umbrella” she realized Rihanna was an unstoppable force. The “Someone Like You” singer closed out the essay by saying:

Whenever I’ve met her, she’s been the most gracious, loyal and funny goofball of an icon. She glows like when someone’s taken a picture with a flash and you’re dazed for a few minutes after.

This glowing essay about Rihanna clearly shows how much Adele admires and looks up to her. So, when you mix that with her signature sense of humor, her A+ reaction to the Super Bowl makes complete sense.

Looking back at some of Rihanna’s most iconic performances , it’s clear to me, and I’d assume Adele, that she’s going to completely crush it. Not only will the pop star bring a fire set list, but I’m sure she’ll also be dressed to the nines considering she runs Savage X Fenty, and has had some of the most iconic Met Gala looks ever, in my opinion.

While Adele said she’s only going for Rihanna, she, and we, will get to witness some other great performers at the Super Bowl along with the football game and commercials. Although the big star of the show, according to the “Easy On Me” singer and many other people, is Rihanna.