That Time Rihanna Was Horrified After DJ Khaled Butchered A Mango, And She Told Him So

Rihanna’s gearing up for a big year. Between the alleged wedding planning with longtime partner ASAP Rocky, her pregnancy announcement and role as Smurfette in Smurfs (which premieres this summer on the 2025 movie guide) she has a lot on her plate. All the while, Rihanna continues to go viral for one reason or another. On that note, Bad Girl RiRi called DJ Khaled out for preparing and eating a mango in the wrong way.

The whole discourse went on via a series of posts that were shared on the ‘I’m On One" artist’s Instagram. Earlier this month, Khaled started sharing clips of himself enjoying some homegrown mangos in his backyard. But the way he prepped the May-September fruit was lacking in the eyes of many, particularly those who seemingly grew up eating them. That included the St. Michael, Barbados-born pop singer. Her message read:

[DJ Khaled] stop butchering these mangos, bro lol My lil Caribbean heart aches every time!

Tell us how you really feel, Rihanna! After that initial video went up, the hip hop star posted a new clip overlaid with the "Diamonds" singer’s thoughts. Check out the rapper's (much more palatable) technique:

Thanks to his followers, DJ Khaled showed some serious improvement. I love that he highlighted Rihanna’s shoutout, and she was right. It was wise for the Bad Boys alum to replace the knife with Caribbean teeth peeling practices. Aside from the mango brouhaha, Khaled is gearing up to release a new album this year called Aalam of God. It’s been announced that his stone fruit guru, Rihanna, will be featured on along with plenty of other major stars.

As he continues to promote the coming project, the Grateful artist continues to showcase how his fruit-cutting skills are improving. Overall, the rapper seems to just have a fondness for the refreshing mangos, as they also appear in another post he shares. Check out that video for yourself down below:

I'm not sure I had "DJ Khaled gets called out for cutting a mango wrong" on my bingo card. However, I'm not mad to have witnessed it. If anything, I think I may have learned something about the intricacies of correctly carving delectable fruit. In all fairness, a mango can be tricky to cut, and I wouldn't be surprised if there are plenty of fans who've butchered their share of them. In any case, I think a big thank you is owed to the "Wild Thoughts" performers for initiating this fun little social media exchange.

With the mango-eating score settled, I’m truly just focused on Rihanna's first new song in years, "Friend of Mine," which was teased in the Smurfs’ trailer. I also wouldn't have expected a Rihanna X Smurfs undies campaign but, then again, the artist is known for surprising people.

As for DJ Khaled, I'm looking forward to the release of his new album. Let's also hope that in the continued lead-up to it that he doesn't experience any additional faux pas when it comes to mangos, or Rihanna might call him out again.